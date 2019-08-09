Salt, Sugar and Dill-Cured Salmon

Serves 10 to 12 when used with other recipes.

Note: “I encourage you to use your imagination,” writes Jon Wipfli in “Fish.” “It can make its way into omelets, top bagels or eggs Benedict, or be plainly sliced onto a charcuterie platter. It’s an extremely versatile ingredient. You can also use this same process with other fish, such as trout or bass.”

• 1 c. kosher salt

• 1 c. sugar

• 2 bunches fresh dill, roughly chopped

• 2 (24-oz.) salmon fillets, bones removed as needed

Directions

In a small bowl, stir together the salt and sugar until blended.

Sprinkle the bottom of a rectangular glass baking dish with a layer of the salt-sugar mixture and a layer of dill. Lightly season the skin side of 1 salmon fillet with the salt-sugar mixture and place it, skin side down, in the baking dish. Aggressively season the flesh side of that fillet with the salt-sugar mixture and spread a handful of dill over the fish.

Aggressively season the flesh side of the second fillet and place it on top of the fillet so that flesh is resting on flesh. Aggressively season the skin side of the top of the exposed salmon with the remaining salt-sugar mixture and spread the remaining dill over the top.

Cover the salmon with plastic wrap and place some weights (such as bricks or a couple of tomato cans resting on a sheet of parchment paper) on it, pressing the salmon down evenly. Refrigerate. Flip the fish every 12 hours and drain the juices collected each time it’s flipped. Do this 4 times over a curing period of 48 hours.

After 48 hours, wipe away any excess salt-sugar mixture with a damp cloth, and the salmon is ready to eat. When you’re ready to serve, remove the skin.