Rustic Chard Tart

Serves 4.

Note: You can always skip making the tart crust and simply season the greens with a splash of apple cider vinegar as a side dish or piled on top of bruschetta. Use a prepared frozen pie crust, if preferred. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 c. all-purpose flour

• Salt

• 1/3 c. cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• 2 to 3 tbsp. ice water

• 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large bunch Swiss chard, rinsed, stems and leaves chopped

• 1/2 c. chopped onion

• 5 garlic cloves, smashed

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes

• Freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 4 oz. chèvre

Directions

To make the crust: Combine the flour and 1/8 teaspoon salt into a bowl and cut into the butter with a pastry blender or fork until the mixture resembles crumbs. Stir in 2 to 3 tablespoons ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the flour is just moistened. Gather the dough into a ball and wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into a 9-inch rectangular, square or round pan. Crimp or flute the edges.

To make the chard: Film a deep sauté pan with the oil and set over medium-low heat. Add the chard stems, onions and garlic and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the chard leaves, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the leaves are very tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the lid and adjust the seasonings.

Place the chard into the prepared pie. Dot with tablespoons of the cheese, and bake until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly and nicely browned, about 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 420

Fat 29 g

Sodium 510 mg

Carbohydrates 32 g

Saturated fat 15 g

Total sugars 3 g

Protein 12 g

Cholesterol 55 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exch. per serving: 2 starch, 1 high-fat protein, 4 fat.