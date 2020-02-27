Root Vegetable Gratin

Serves 4 to 6 (easily doubled).

Note: Use any mix of root vegetables you like and have available, but make sure they are sliced super thin. You can make this in advance and bake it right up to the step before adding the cheese topping. Do that topping before serving to be sure the gratin is bubbly, crisp and hot. Panko is larger and lighter than the traditional breadcrumb, which could be substituted. From Beth Dooley.

• 3 tbsp. butter, divided

• 1/2 c. panko or coarse fresh breadcrumbs (see Note)

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

• 3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme

• 1 c. heavy cream

• 1/2 c. vegetable or chicken stock

• 2 to 2 1/2 lb. mixed root vegetables (carrots, celeriac, turnips, Yukon Gold potatoes, parsnips, sweet potatoes)

• Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Generous pinch of nutmeg

• 2 garlic cloves, smashed

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using 1 tablespoon butter, grease a 2- to 3-quart shallow baking dish. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and add it to a small bowl with the breadcrumbs and the cheese. Toss together and set aside.

Put the thyme, cream and stock into a small saucepan and set over high heat to bring to a simmer. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the thyme to infuse the cream for about 5 minutes. Discard the thyme.

Layer the vegetables in the baking dish while sprinkling just a pinch of salt, pepper and nutmeg between the layers. Pour the cream mixture over the vegetables and insert the garlic into the vegetable layers.

Place a layer of parchment over the vegetables and bake until the vegetables become tender and the cream sauce has thickened, about 50 to 60 minutes. Remove the parchment and scatter the breadcrumb mixture over the top and return to the oven to bake until it’s toasty brown, about 5 to 10 more minutes.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 290

Fat 21 g

Sodium 315 mg

Carbohydrates 20 g

Saturated fat 13 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 7 g

Cholesterol 66 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, ½ medium-fat protein, 3 ½ fat.