Roasted Niçoise Salad With Fresh Tuna

Serves 4.

Note: Roasting some of the ingredients for the salad, including a lemon for the dressing, gives the salad loads of intense flavor. Combining the roasted ingredients with fresh lettuce and tomatoes just before serving adds a contrast in texture and a bright flavor to this beautiful salad. From Meredith Deeds.

• 3/4 lb. baby Yukon Gold potatoes, halved

• 1/3 c., plus 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 tsp. salt, divided

• 3/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 1 medium lemon, halved

• 3/4 lb. French green beans (haricot vert), trimmed

• 1 (3/4 lb.) tuna steak, 1-in. thick

• 1/3 c. pitted Niçoise or kalamata olives

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped Italian parsley

• 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 anchovies, rinsed and minced

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 head of butter lettuce

• 4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and cut into quarters

• 1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine the potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange, cut side down, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Place the lemon, cut side down, on the baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes. Transfer lemon halves to a small bowl to cool. Move the potatoes to one side of the sheet pan.

Meanwhile, add the green beans to the same bowl that you used for the potatoes. Add 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss to coat. Season the tuna steak with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Arrange the tuna steak and green beans on the baking sheet with the potatoes.

Roast the tuna and vegetables for 6 minutes. Turn the tuna steak over and cook for another 3 to 6 minutes, or until it reaches desired doneness (about 4 minutes for medium-rare). Transfer tuna to a plate and sprinkle the olives over the vegetables. Continue to roast for another 5 minutes or until the green beans are tender and slightly browned. Remove from oven. Flake the tuna into bite-sized pieces.

Juice the roasted lemon halves and add 3 tablespoons of the juice to a small bowl. Add the parsley, mustard, anchovies, garlic, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Whisk in remaining 1/3 cup oil.

Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the dressing over the vegetables on the baking sheet and toss to coat.

Place the butter lettuce leaves on a large serving platter or 4 dinner plates. Arrange the potatoes, green beans and olives on top of the lettuce. Arrange the tuna, egg quarters and cherry tomatoes on top of the vegetables. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the top and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 550 Fat 36 g Sodium 995 mg

Carbohydrates 27 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 32 g Cholesterol 220 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 3 ½ lean protein, 5 ½ fat.