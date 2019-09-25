Roasted Eggplant Slices With Three Sauces

Serves 4.

Note: Try these different sauces for roasted eggplant slices. You can make the sauces in advance and store them in the refrigerator for up to three days. Serve them on top of the eggplant or on the side. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 medium globe eggplant or 2 Japanese eggplants

• 2 to 4 tbsp. olive or vegetable oil

• Coarse salt

• Lemon juice or vinegar, if desired

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Cut the eggplant into 1-inch-thick slices. Generously brush with the oil. Lightly sprinkle with the coarse salt.

Lay the eggplant out on 1 or 2 baking sheets far enough apart that the pieces do not touch. Roast until nicely browned on one side, about 10 minutes; remove the pans and flip the slices, and continue roasting until browned and crisp, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the eggplant slices. If serving as a side dish, drizzle with lemon juice or vinegar. Otherwise serve with these sauces on the side or spooned on top.

Curried yogurt sauce: Mix together 1/2 cup plain (whole milk) Greek-style yogurt with 1 tablespoon curry powder, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 to 2 teaspoons honey and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Chermoula: Whisk together 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1 crushed garlic clove, 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Miso-ginger vinaigrette: Whisk together 1 tablespoon miso, 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 tablespoons rice vinegar, 3 tablespoons dark sesame oil and freshly ground black pepper.