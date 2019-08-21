Roasted Carrots

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: These carrots are so easy to roast that you hardly need a recipe. Make an extra batch to have on hand for salads and sandwiches and to whir into this spicy-sweet dip. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 lb. carrots, scrubbed and sliced into 1/2-inch coins

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 tsp. coarse salt

• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Toss the carrots with the oil and spread onto a baking sheet so they do not touch. Sprinkle with the salt. Roast, shaking the pan occasionally, until the carrots are very tender and beginning to brown, about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove and season with the lemon juice.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 50 Fat 2 g Sodium 370 mg

Carbohydrates 7 g Saturated fat 0 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, ½ fat.

Fresh Carrot Dip

Serves 4.

Note: This dip is a bit crunchy but fresh tasting and it comes together in a flash. Serve it with toasted pita, chips or carrot sticks, or use as a spread in sandwiches. Za'atar is a spice blend used throughout the Middle East. It's available in the spice aisles of many grocery stores and specialty cooking shops. It contains equal amounts of dried marjoram, thyme, oregano, cumin, roasted sesame seeds and sumac. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 lb. roasted carrots (see recipe)

• 1 garlic clove, smashed

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. tahini

• 1 tbsp. za'atar (see Note)

• 2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Put the roasted carrots, garlic, oil, tahini, za'atar, cumin and lemon juice into a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Purée until smooth. Season to taste with more lemon juice, salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes. If the spread seems too thick, thin with a little warm water, processing it about 1 teaspoon at a time. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator. Add cilantro for garnish immediately before serving.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 190 Fat 15 g Sodium 670 mg

Carbohydrates 14 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 3 fat.