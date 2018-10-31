Roasted Butternut Squash With Sizzled Kale and Parmesan

Serves 4.

Note: Butternut squash's sweet, earthy flavor is balanced here by kale's vegetal bitterness. A little sharp, nutty Parmesan ties it all together. Served with wild rice or barley, this makes a fine light meal or a great side. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 1/2 lb. butternut squash

• 1/4 c. olive oil, divided

• 1 tsp. coarse salt

• 6 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1 bunch kale, stemmed and sliced thin

• Generous pinch hot pepper flakes

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

• 1 to 2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. With a sharp knife, cut the neck of the squash from the bulb and then cut into 1/4-inch half-moon slices. Cut the bulb in half, remove and discard the seeds or save for another use. Cut squash into 1/4-inch slices.

Coat the squash slices with the oil (about 1 tablespoon for all) and sprinkle with the coarse salt. Arrange the squash slices on a baking sheet, so that they do not touch, and roast until nicely browned on both sides, shaking and turning the slices, about 15 minutes.

While the squash is roasting, pour the remaining oil into a deep skillet or sauté pan. Add the garlic, kale, red pepper flakes, a little salt and pepper, and toss to coat with the oil, and set over medium-low heat. Cover and cook until the kale is very tender, tossing with tongs every 3 to 5 minutes, for about 10 minutes.

Put the roasted squash into a baking dish and arrange the cooked kale down the center of the squash. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over the dish and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Bake until the cheese is nicely melted, about 5 minutes. Drizzle with the balsamic vinegar.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 210

Fat 15 g

Sodium 540 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Total sugars 4 g

Protein 4 g

Cholesterol 2 mg

Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, 3 fat.