Roast Turkey With Sage Pan Gravy

Serves 12.

Note: Adapted from Cooking Light magazine.

• 1 (12- to 14-lb.) turkey fresh (or frozen and thawed)

• 3 tbsp. chopped fresh sage, divided

• 2 tbsp. canola oil

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 1 lemon, halved crosswise

• 6 garlic cloves, peeled

• 3 carrots, coarsely chopped

• 3 celery ribs, coarsely chopped

• 2 medium onions, coarsely chopped

• 1 bay leaf

• 3 c. no-salt-added or less-sodium, fat-free chicken stock, divided

• 3 tbsp. white wine

• 3 tbsp. flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Remove giblets and neck from turkey; discard liver. Reserve turkey neck and giblets. Pat turkey dry with paper towels; trim and discard excess fat. Starting at neck cavity, loosen the skin with the breast using your fingers at first. Then gently slide a thin plastic spatula under the skin, pushing it gently to loosen the skin under the entire breast, legs and thighs.

Combine 2 tablespoons sage, oil, butter, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Rub sage mixture under the loosened skin and over breasts and drumsticks. Squeeze juice from 1 lemon half over turkey; place remaining lemon half in cavity. Tie legs together with kitchen string. Place reserved giblets, neck, garlic, carrots, celery, onion and bay leaf in the bottom of a large roasting pan. Add 1 cup stock and 2 cups water to pan. Place roasting rack in pan. Arrange turkey, breast side up, on roasting rack.

Bake turkey for 1 hour and 20 minutes, rotating pan every 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees (do not remove turkey from oven). Bake turkey an additional 30 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into meaty part of thigh registers 160 to 165 degrees. Remove turkey from pan; place on a cutting board. Let stand for 30 minutes. Carve turkey.

Place a large zip-top plastic bag inside a 4-cup glass measure. Strain pan drippings through a colander into bag; discard solids. Let drippings stand 10 minutes. Seal bag; snip off 1 bottom corner of bag. Drain pan drippings into a medium saucepan, stopping before fat layer reaches the opening. Add remaining 1 tablespoon sage, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1 1/2 cups chicken stock and wine to drippings in pan; bring to a boil. Cook for 15 minutes or until reduced to 2 1/2 cups. Combine flour and remaining 1/2 cup chicken stock in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Stir flour mixture into stock mixture in pan; bring to a boil. Boil 1 minute or until slightly thick, stirring gravy constantly. Serve gravy with turkey.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 315 Fat 9 g Sodium 349 mg Carbohydrates 3 g

Saturated fat 3 g Protein 52 g Cholesterol 172 mg Dietary fiber 0 g