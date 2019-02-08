Pork Tenderloin With Sautéed Apples
Serves 4.
Note: Panko breadcrumbs are larger and lighter than the traditional crumb, which could be substituted. From "Siriously Delicious," by Siri Daly.
• 1 tsp. minced garlic
• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
• 1 c. panko breadcrumbs (see Note)
• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
• 1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin, trimmed
• 1/2 tsp. light brown sugar
• 1/2 tsp. black pepper
• 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
• 2 Fuji apples, chopped
• 2 shallots, sliced
• 1 c. spiced apple cider
• 3 tsp. apple cider vinegar
• Hot cooked rice
• Sour cream, optional
• Fresh thyme sprigs, optional
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place garlic and 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook until garlic starts to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add breadcrumbs and cumin, and cook, stirring often, until breadcrumbs are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to shallow dish, and let cool for about 5 minutes.
Sprinkle the pork with brown sugar, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roll pork in breadcrumb mixture, pressing to adhere. Place on rack over rimmed baking sheet, and bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145 degrees, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven, and let rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add apples and shallots, and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples start to brown and soften, about 15 minutes. Add cider, vinegar and remaining 1 tablespoon butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt to skillet; cook until apples are tender-crisp and sauce is creamy, about 2 minutes. Serve the pork and apples over rice; dollop with sour cream and sprinkle with fresh thyme, if desired.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.