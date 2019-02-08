Pork Tenderloin With Sautéed Apples

Serves 4.

Note: Panko breadcrumbs are larger and lighter than the traditional crumb, which could be substituted. From "Siriously Delicious," by Siri Daly.

• 1 tsp. minced garlic

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided

• 1 c. panko breadcrumbs (see Note)

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin, trimmed

• 1/2 tsp. light brown sugar

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

• 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 2 Fuji apples, chopped

• 2 shallots, sliced

• 1 c. spiced apple cider

• 3 tsp. apple cider vinegar

• Hot cooked rice

• Sour cream, optional

• Fresh thyme sprigs, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place garlic and 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook until garlic starts to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add breadcrumbs and cumin, and cook, stirring often, until breadcrumbs are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to shallow dish, and let cool for about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle the pork with brown sugar, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roll pork in breadcrumb mixture, pressing to adhere. Place on rack over rimmed baking sheet, and bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145 degrees, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven, and let rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add apples and shallots, and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples start to brown and soften, about 15 minutes. Add cider, vinegar and remaining 1 tablespoon butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt to skillet; cook until apples are tender-crisp and sauce is creamy, about 2 minutes. Serve the pork and apples over rice; dollop with sour cream and sprinkle with fresh thyme, if desired.