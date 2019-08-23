Chocolate Domes and Bowls

Makes 10 to 12.

Note: Do not serve these to anyone with a latex allergy. From "Kitchen Science Lab for Kids: Edible Edition," by Liz Lee Heinecke.

• 10 to 12 (5-in.) round balloons

• 12 oz. semisweet chocolate

• 4 oz. white chocolate, optional

• Sprinkles, optional

Directions

Blow up the balloons. Set glasses or ramekins on a baking sheet.

Chop the semisweet chocolate into small pieces.

Melt the chocolate in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring for 30 seconds in between each heating until just melted and smooth. Alternately, melt the chocolate in a pan over a larger pan of simmering water. The chocolate should not be too hot or it will melt the balloons.

Chop the white chocolate into small pieces and melt as you did the semisweet.

Put the melted semisweet chocolate in a bowl slightly larger than the balloons and dip the untied end of the balloon in, coating the lower third of the balloon with chocolate.

Flip the balloon over onto a ramekin or small glass to cool, keeping the chocolate on the top of the balloon.

Spoon some melted white chocolate into a plastic zipper bag and cut off a tiny corner of the bag. Pipe the white chocolate in a design over the semisweet on the balloon.

Add sprinkles if you wish. Repeat with the rest of the balloons, reheating the chocolate if necessary.

Put the balloons in the freezer until the chocolate domes are solid and you're ready to eat them.

Remove the chocolate domes from the freezer. Pop the balloons and slowly pull them off the domes.

Use the domes as bowls for ice cream, or flip them over and hide a treat beneath.

Perfect Popovers

Makes 6 large popovers or 12 small ones.

Note: From "Kitchen Science Lab for Kids: Edible Edition," by Liz Lee Heinecke.

• Cooking spray, oil or butter for pan

• 2 eggs, room temperature

• 1 c. whole milk

• 1 tbsp. butter, melted

• 1 c. minus 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

• 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions

Lightly coat a popover pan or muffin tin with the oil, butter or cooking spray.

Break the eggs into a bowl. Whisk the eggs and milk together. Stir in 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Combine the flour and salt in a separate bowl, mix well, and then whisk them into the eggs and milk. Let the mixture rest at room temperature for around 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Pop the empty pan into the oven for about 5 minutes to heat the metal.

Fill the cups in the hot pan about halfway full of popover batter. Bake for 10 minutes on the center rack of the oven.

Lower the oven temperature to 375 degrees and continue baking until golden brown. Depending on the size of the pan, this will take another 25 to 35 minutes. Remove the popovers from the pan and serve hot with butter and honey or jam.