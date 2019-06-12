Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets With Tangy Mustard Sauce

Serves 4.

Note: Instead of pounding the chicken breasts, use a boning knife to cut them in half horizontally to make two even pieces. From the Detroit Free Press.

• 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (1 lb. total and 1 inch thick)

• 1 egg

• 1 heaping tbsp. finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

• 2 tsp. plus 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard, divided

• 1 c. regular or whole wheat panko breadcrumbs

• 2 tbsp. canola or olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1 c. fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth

• 3 tbsp. pure maple syrup

• 1 to 2 tbsp. coarse-grained mustard

• 1 tbsp. chilled unsalted butter

Directions

Place the chicken flat on a clean work surface. Carefully cut each breast in half horizontally so you have 4 pieces, each about 1/2-inch thick at the thickest point.

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg, parsley and 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard in large bowl. Place the panko crumbs on a plate. Place chicken in egg mixture; turn to coat and set aside for 5 minutes.

In a large nonstick skillet, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Dip each chicken piece in panko; turn to coat. Press the crumbs onto the chicken pieces so they stick.

Add chicken to the skillet and cook until brown and cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

In a glass measuring cup, whisk together the broth, maple syrup, coarse-grained mustard and remaining 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard.

Transfer chicken pieces to plates. Add broth mixture to skillet, bring to a boil and boil until slightly reduced, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter. Spoon sauce alongside chicken and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 390 Fat 15 g Sodium 637 mg

Carbohydrates 21 g Saturated fat 4 g

Protein 39 g Cholesterol 158 mg Dietary fiber 1 g