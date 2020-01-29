Pan-Roasted Parsnips and Carrots

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: There’s a lot going on here with the complementary sweetness of the nutty parsnips and bright carrots, kissed with dark maple syrup and sharp vinegar. Serve as a side to rotisserie chicken or as a salad on tossed greens. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 lb. parsnips

• 1/2 lb. carrots

• 1 tbsp. sunflower or vegetable oil

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tbsp. maple syrup, or more to taste

• 1 tsp. apple cider or malt vinegar, or more to taste

Directions

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Scrub the parsnips and carrots, cut them into thirds, then wedges. Remove the tough cores if needed. The pieces should be about 2 inches long and about 1/2 inch thick. Toss with the oil and season with the salt and pepper. Turn them onto a sheet pan or wide shallow baking dish.

Roast, turning once or twice, until browned and tender when pierced with a knife, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven, brush with the maple syrup, and return to the oven until the vegetables glisten, about 2 to 3 minutes. Right before serving, splash with a little vinegar and adjust the seasoning.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 100

Fat 3 g

Sodium 35 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g

Saturated fat 0 g

Added sugars 2 g

Protein 1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, ½ fat.