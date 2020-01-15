Oven-Roasted Tofu With Maple-Soy Glaze

Serves 4.

Note: Here, the tofu is served on a salad of baby kale tossed with the maple-soy glaze that doubles as a vinaigrette. The tofu would also be terrific served over rice or noodles. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 (14-oz.) pkg. extra-firm tofu, drained

• 2 tbsp. maple syrup

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

• 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger, or more to taste

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• 3 tbsp. dark sesame oil

• 5 c. baby kale and/or spinach

• 4 green onions, white part only, thinly sliced

Directions

Slice the tofu into 1-inch thick slabs. Lay paper towel over a large cutting board or baking sheet. Cover the tofu slabs with more paper towels, and place another cutting board or baking sheet on top to weight down the tofu. Allow it to drain for about 10 to 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Put the maple syrup, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, red pepper flakes and oil into a jar with a lid and shake vigorously.

Lay the drained tofu on the parchment and roast in the oven about 10 minutes and then baste with the maple-soy glaze, flip the slices, and roast another 10 minutes, basting again until the slices are lightly toasted and cooked through.

In a medium bowl, toss the greens and onions with just enough of the glaze to lightly coat. Serve the tofu on the greens.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 220 Carbohydrates 11 g Protein 11 g Fat 16 g Saturated fat 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Sodium 245 mg

Added sugars 6 g

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, ½ carb, 1 medium-fat protein, 2 fat.