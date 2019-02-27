Not Your Average Avocado on Toast
Serves 4.
Note: From "Great Vegan Meals for the Carnivorous Family" by Amanda Logan (Page Street Publishing, 2018).
• 4 vegan naan rounds (or pita)
• 2 tsp. olive oil, plus more for serving
• 2 tsp. dukkah or za'atar spice mix
• 4 to 6 tbsp. store-bought or homemade hummus
• 2 ripe avocados, skins and pit removed, and sliced
• 2 ripe tomatoes, sliced
• 1/2 c. cooked (or canned, and drained) chickpeas
• Good pinch sea salt
• Handful of fresh mint
• Juice of 1 lemon
Directions
Lightly brush both sides of naan rounds (or pita) with olive oil. Heat a large pan over low to medium heat and place a naan round in the pan. Heat on one side for 1 minute before turning over and sprinkling the cooked side with dukkah (or za'atar) spice mix. Remove the bread from the heat and place it, seasoned side up, on a serving plate. Repeat with remaining naan rounds.
Smear each round with a good dollop of hummus and follow with several slices of avocado and tomato. Add some cooked chickpeas to each round and season with a little sea salt. Add fresh mint and any remaining spice mix, and finish with a drizzle of olive oil and a good squeeze of lemon.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 550
Carbohydrates 94 g
Protein 20 g
Fat 33 g
Saturated fat 14 g
Cholesterol 55 mg
Sodium 180 mg
Total sugars 7 g
Dietary fiber 11 g
Exchanges per serving: 5 starch, 1 carb, 1 lean protein, 5 fat.