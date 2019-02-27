Not Your Average Avocado on Toast

Serves 4.

Note: From "Great Vegan Meals for the Carnivorous Family" by Amanda Logan (Page Street Publishing, 2018).

• 4 vegan naan rounds (or pita)

• 2 tsp. olive oil, plus more for serving

• 2 tsp. dukkah or za'atar spice mix

• 4 to 6 tbsp. store-bought or homemade hummus

• 2 ripe avocados, skins and pit removed, and sliced

• 2 ripe tomatoes, sliced

• 1/2 c. cooked (or canned, and drained) chickpeas

• Good pinch sea salt

• Handful of fresh mint

• Juice of 1 lemon

Directions

Lightly brush both sides of naan rounds (or pita) with olive oil. Heat a large pan over low to medium heat and place a naan round in the pan. Heat on one side for 1 minute before turning over and sprinkling the cooked side with dukkah (or za'atar) spice mix. Remove the bread from the heat and place it, seasoned side up, on a serving plate. Repeat with remaining naan rounds.

Smear each round with a good dollop of hummus and follow with several slices of avocado and tomato. Add some cooked chickpeas to each round and season with a little sea salt. Add fresh mint and any remaining spice mix, and finish with a drizzle of olive oil and a good squeeze of lemon.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 550

Carbohydrates 94 g

Protein 20 g

Fat 33 g

Saturated fat 14 g

Cholesterol 55 mg

Sodium 180 mg

Total sugars 7 g

Dietary fiber 11 g

Exchanges per serving: 5 starch, 1 carb, 1 lean protein, 5 fat.