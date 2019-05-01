Celebrate spring with a colorful new potato salad dressed with a creamy arugula and avocado dressing. But be quick about it: Because avocado has a tendency to discolor, this salad is best eaten within 24 hours.

Serves 6.

Note: New potatoes vary in size. If you have an assortment of dimensions, cut the larger ones in quarters and halve the smaller ones before cooking. If you want to make this more of a meal, add a can of rinsed and drained black beans. Leftovers can be stored in a tightly covered container, with a piece of plastic wrap placed on the surface of the salad.

• 1 1/2 lb. new potatoes, halved

• 1 garlic clove, chopped

• 2 c. arugula

• 1 large avocado, ripe

• 1/4 c. plain yogurt, dairy or non-dairy

• 1 tbsp. rice vinegar

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tsp. salt

• 4 large red radishes, sliced into matchsticks

• 3 large green onions, chopped

Directions

Place the potatoes in a large pot with water to cover by 1 inch. Place over high heat and bring to a boil, then reduce to a good simmer. Cook for about 10 minutes for the smallest potatoes, longer for larger potatoes. Test by piercing potatoes with a paring knife. When all are tender, drain and let cool. Transfer to a large bowl.

For the dressing, place the garlic, arugula and avocado in a food processor bowl and process to mince finely. Scrape down and process a few times to get it as smooth as possible. Add the yogurt and process again, scraping down until smooth. Add the rice vinegar, olive oil and salt, and process.

Pour the avocado mixture over the potatoes in the bowl and toss to coat. Stir in half of the radishes and green onions, then serve the salad in bowls, sprinkled with the remaining radishes and green onions.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 180 Fat 8 g Sodium 410 mg

Carbohydrates 26 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 mg

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 1 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1½ starch, 1½ fat.