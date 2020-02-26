Baked Brown Rice Risotto With Mushrooms

Serves 6.

Note: You may want to make this to go with a meal that is taking up all the burners on your stovetop, or you may simply want to sit down and read a book while it bakes. Once it’s in the oven, you can leave it alone, and save the stirring for when the timer goes off. From Robin Awsbell.

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 8 oz. cremini or baby bella mushrooms, or button mushrooms, sliced

• 2 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped

• 1 c. short grain brown rice

• 4 c. vegetable stock

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• Salt

• 1/2 c. frozen peas, thawed

• 2 tbsp. nutritional yeast or 1/2 c. shredded Parmesan cheese, optional

• 2 small portabella mushroom caps, sliced

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Get out a 2-quart baking dish with a lid, or one you can cover with foil.

In a large saute pan, drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil and place over medium-high heat. Add the onions and stir until they start to sizzle, then reduce the heat to medium-low and stir occasionally for 10 minutes.

Add the mushrooms and stir, cooking until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the sage and continue cooking until fragrant, then add the brown rice, stock, wine and 1/2 teaspoon salt and increase the heat to high. Bring to a boil, then carefully pour the contents of the pan into the baking dish.

Cover the baking dish and place in the oven, and bake for 1 hour, uncovering several times to stir, until the rice is creamy. Stir in the peas and, if desired, nutritional yeast or Parmesan. Cover and keep warm while you prepare the garnish.

For the garnish, heat a large sauté pan over high heat, and when hot, drizzle in 1 tablespoon oil. Place the sliced portabella caps in the pan. Sear each side for 2 to 3 minutes, until dark and softened. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt.

Serve the risotto in low bowls, topped with portabella slices.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 200

Fat 6 g

Sodium 330 mg

Carbohydrates 32 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Added sugars 1 g

Protein 6 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 fat.