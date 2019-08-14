Grilled Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Over Quinoa Salad

Makes about 8 cups.

Note: Cook the quinoa in the morning, while you eat breakfast, and put it in the refrigerator. Then grill the vegetables when you come home from work. You can also grill them and marinate them a day before serving. Or double the vegetables and dressing to use in another meal. From Robin Asbell.

• Pinch of salt, optional

• 1 c. quinoa

• 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime zest

• 1/4 c. plus 1 tbsp. canola oil, divided

• 2 garlic cloves, pressed

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes, or more to taste

• 2 medium zucchini

• 2 medium yellow squash

• 1/2 tsp. coarse salt

• 2 small tomatoes, cut in wedges

• 1/2 c. fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

Directions

In a small pot, bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil, add a pinch of salt if desired. Add the quinoa and bring back to a boil, and cover. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, then take off the heat and fluff. Let cool. Transfer to a large bowl and add the black beans. Chill.

In a cup, whisk the lime juice, zest, 1/4 cup canola oil, garlic and pepper flakes; reserve.

Preheat the grill on high. Slice the zucchini and squash on a diagonal to make large 1/2-inch-thick planks. Place in a large bowl and sprinkle with salt and drizzle with the 1 tablespoon canola oil. Toss to coat.

When the grill is hot, carefully place the sliced vegetables on the hot rack, and cook for 3 minutes per side, or until the slices have grill marks and are tender. Use tongs to transfer back to the bowl.

Whisk the dressing again and pour over the grilled vegetables. Toss to coat. Let stand for an hour.

To serve, add the tomatoes and cilantro to the quinoa mixture, and drain the liquids from the vegetables over the quinoa. Toss to coat. Serve quinoa spread on a large platter, topped with grilled vegetables.

Nutrition information per 1 cup:

Calories 210 Fat 9 g Sodium 265 mg

Carbohydrates 28 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 7 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 ½ fat.