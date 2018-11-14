Maple-Bacon-Whiskey Glazed Turkey

Serves 10 to 12.

Note: For a large crowd, two small turkeys are better than one large bird because it's difficult to keep the breast meat moist while the dark meat cooks completely. We often cook one small fresh and one small smoked turkey for variety. Be sure to allow the turkey to rest at least 10 to 20 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to retract back into the meat for a delicious feast. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 (12-to 13-lb.) fresh turkey

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1/2 c. turkey or chicken stock

• 1/2 c. apple cider

• 6 strips good-quality bacon

• 1/2 c. maple syrup

• 2 tbsp. whiskey

Directions

The day before roasting, rinse the bird thoroughly and pat dry. Season the turkey with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set the turkey on a plate and keep in the refrigerator, uncovered. Allow the turkey to come to room temperature before roasting.

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Set the turkey on a roasting rack set over a roasting pan. Tuck the wings under the back of the turkey. Add the stock and cider to the pan. Roast the turkey for 20 minutes.

Reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Lay the bacon strips over the breast. Roast, basting frequently, adding more stock if the pan becomes dry, about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. To be sure the meat is safe, the turkey must be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

About 10 minutes before removing the turkey from the oven, mix together the maple syrup and whiskey and brush this over the entire turkey.

Remove the turkey from the oven and allow it to rest before carving. As it rests, the temperature will continue to rise. (You may wish to remove the turkey when the temperature is 155 degrees, being sure to wait until the temperature reaches 165 before carving.)

Nutrition information per 5-ounce serving:

Calories 320 Fat 13 g Sodium 240 mg

Carbohydrates 7 g Saturated fat 4 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 40 g Cholesterol 150 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 6 lean protein.