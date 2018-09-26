Italian Sausage and Pepper Sandwich
Serves 4.
Note: Here, the flavors of fennel, garlic and pepper-spiked sausage nicely complement the sweet, slightly smoky peppers. For more zip, use a mix of spicy and mild meat. From Beth Dooley.
• 1 tbsp. olive oil
• 1 lb. bulk Italian sausage, mild or hot or a combination
• 4 Italian frying peppers (Cubanelles), seeded and sliced into 1-in. strips
• 1 large or 2 small onions, sliced thin
• 2 garlic cloves, smashed
• 1/4 c. dry white wine
• 1 loaf Italian or French baguette, sliced lengthwise
• Hot sauce for garnish, optional
Directions
Heat the oil in a large skillet set over medium heat. Add the sausage, and cook, using a spatula to break up the meat, until the sausage is browned and no longer pink, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the sausage with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Drain and discard all but 1 tablespoon of the rendered fat. Add the peppers, onions and garlic to the pan, stir and lower the heat a little. Cover the pan and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove the lid, stir in the wine and add the cooked sausage back to the pan and continue cooking until the liquid has evaporated. Spoon the sausage-pepper mixture into the sliced loaf. Cut into 4 sections and serve with the hot sauce passed alongside.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 355
Carbohydrates 41 g
Protein 20 g
Fat 12 g
Saturated fat 3 g
Cholesterol 27 mg
Sodium 920 mg
Total sugars 8 mg
Dietary fiber 4 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 ½ starch, 2 medium-fat protein.
