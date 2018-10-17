Individual Pavlovas With Lemon Curd

Makes 10 to 12.

Note: The recipe is adapted from "BakeWise" by Shirley Corriher. You can make your own superfine sugar by whirring regular sugar in a blender or food processor for 1 to 2 minutes until the sugar feels like fine sand.

• 3/4 c. superfine sugar, divided (see Note)

• 1 c. powdered sugar

• 1 tbsp. flour

• 4 large egg whites, room temperature (save 2 yolks for curd)

• 1 tsp. white wine vinegar

• Lemon Curd (see recipe)

• Fresh seasonal fruit, such as figs

Directions

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Place rack in middle position. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons superfine sugar, the powdered sugar and flour. Set aside.

Using a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, or a hand mixer and large bowl, beat the egg whites and vinegar until foamy, slowly at first, then building up speed until soft peaks form when the beater is lifted. Slowly add the superfine sugar a tablespoon at a time and beat on high until the whites are smooth and shiny and form very stiff peaks.

Sprinkle part of the reserved sugar mixture on top of the meringue and fold in with a few strokes of a large spatula. Continue sprinkling and folding until all of the sugar mixture is folded in.

Pipe or spoon dollops of meringue onto the parchment paper into puffs about 3 inches across, leaving 2 inches between each. Use the back of a spoon to make a slight well in the center of each pavlova.

Place in the oven and immediately reduce heat to 200 degrees. Bake 1 hour and 45 minutes until thoroughly dry. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. Gently peel meringues off the parchment paper or slide an offset spatula underneath the shells.

Just before serving, fill pavlovas with Lemon Curd and garnish with fresh fruit.

Nutrition information per each of 12 (no added fruit):

Calories 230 Fat 9 g Sodium 30 mg

Carbohydrates 36 g Saturated fat 5 g Total sugars 35 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 65 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 ½ carb, 2 fat.

Lemon Curd

Makes 1 1/4 cups.

Note: From Kim Ode.

• 2 egg yolks plus 1 whole egg

• 3/4 c. sugar

• 1/3 c. lemon juice

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature, cut in 16 pieces

Directions:

Combine 2 yolks, whole egg, sugar, lemon juice and butter in a medium bowl that will just nestle within a saucepan (you will be making a double boiler).

Pour 1 to 2 inches of water into the saucepan, then place bowl — making sure that its bottom doesn't touch the water — and heat over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the curd thickens. Keep the water at a steady simmer, not boiling. Refrigerate curd until completely cool.