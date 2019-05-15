Huevos Rancheros

Serves 4.

Note: When it comes to salsa, unless the tomatoes are in season and fresh, I don’t bother making my own. Instead, I rely on the small-batch prepared salsas from local makers found at farmers markets, and co-op and grocery store shelves. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 avocados

• 1 to 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice, to taste

• Sunflower or vegetable oil

• 8 (5-in.) corn or flour tortillas

•8 eggs, divided

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 c. prepared corn or tomato salsa of your choice (see Note)

• Chopped cilantro for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Stack 4 ovenproof plates on the oven rack to warm them up.

Peel and pit the avocado. Spoon the avocado interior into a medium bowl and smash with the lime juice, set aside.

Film a medium skillet with a little oil and set over medium heat. Working quickly, cook each of the tortillas about 20 to 30 seconds per side and stack them on a sheet of aluminum foil as you go. Film the pan with the oil as needed. Wrap the toasted tortillas in the foil and hold in the oven to keep them warn.

Film the skillet with oil, return to moderate heat and break 4 of the eggs into the skillet. Cook about 3 to 4 minutes for runny yolks and longer for firmer eggs. Slide the eggs onto a platter and cover to keep warm. Film the pan with oil, and cook the remaining eggs.

Remove the plates and the tortillas from the oven and set 2 tortillas on each plate. Smear the tortillas with the smashed avocado and place 2 eggs on each tortilla. Spoon the salsa over the eggs and garnish with the chopped cilantro. Serve immediately.