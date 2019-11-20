Herbed Turkey Breast With Delicata Squash and Brussels Sprouts

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This stunning sheet-pan dinner of mustard-and-herb-rubbed turkey breast roasted with Brussels sprouts and golden half-moons of delicata squash makes a fuss-free harvest feast for four, with leftover turkey to boot. Ideal for a small Thanksgiving gathering. From Ellie Krieger.

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 garlic cloves, finely minced or grated

• 1 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

• 1 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

• 1 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh sage

• 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 3 lb. boneless turkey breast (about 1/2 breast)

• 1 lb. medium Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

• 1 lb. delicata squash, halved lengthwise, seeded, then cut crosswise into 1/4-in. thick slices

• 1 tbsp. maple syrup

• Cranberry sauce, for serving, optional

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees with the rack in the middle.

In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon oil, mustard, garlic, thyme, rosemary, sage, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the pepper until combined. Place the turkey in the center of the large rimmed baking sheet and rub the herb mixture all over it and under the skin. Roast for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts with 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add them to sheet pan with the turkey and return to the oven for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the squash with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the maple syrup. Remove the pan from the oven, stir the Brussels sprouts and move them to one side of the turkey. Add the squash to the pan on the other side and return the pan to the oven.

Roast for about 25 minutes, until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees, then transfer the turkey to a carving board and let it rest 10 minutes. If the vegetables are tender and nicely browned, transfer them to a large serving platter; otherwise, return the baking sheet to the oven while the turkey is resting. (If one vegetable is done before the other, transfer it to a plate and cover to keep warm.)

Slice the turkey and serve with the roasted vegetables and cranberry sauce, if using, alongside.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 420 Fat 15 g

Sodium 290 mg Carbohydrates 15 g

Saturated fat 4 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 55 g Cholesterol 140 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g