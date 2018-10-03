Halibut With Brown Butter, Lemon and Sage
Serves 4.
Note: To make breadcrumbs, either use the heels of stale bread or, if using fresh bread, place on a baking sheet and dry it out in a 300-degree oven for 15 minutes. Then either turn the bread to crumbs with a rolling pin (after putting it in a sealed bag) or in a food processor (pulsing to the preferred size). Toast in a dry pan or in the oven over medium heat. From David Tanis.
• About 1 1/2 lb. halibut fillets (or other firm white-fleshed fish), cut into 4 pieces
• Salt and black pepper
• 2 tbsp. olive oil
• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter
• 12 to 15 fresh sage leaves
• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
• 1/4 c. coarse homemade breadcrumbs, toasted (see Note)
• 2 tbsp. finely chopped parsley
• Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
Season fish on both sides with plenty of salt and pepper.
Pour oil into a large, heavy skillet (preferably cast iron or nonstick) and set over medium-high heat. When oil is hot (but not smoking), swirl to evenly coat the pan, then add fish in a single layer. Let cook undisturbed for 3 to 4 minutes, until first side is nicely browned. Adjust the heat as needed to produce a steady sizzle and prevent scorching.
Flip and cook fish for about another 3 minutes, until just done. (To test for doneness, use a fork to gently probe the flesh: It should flake easily.) Transfer cooked fish to a warm platter or serving plates.
To make the sauce: Place skillet back on the stove over medium-high heat. Add butter and sage leaves. Cook butter, swirling the pan, until foamy and just beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Turn off heat and stir in lemon juice.
Spoon butter sauce and sage leaves over fish. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and parsley. Serve immediately, with lemon wedges.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 330 Fat 21 g Sodium 145 mg
Carbohydrates 4 g Saturated fat 9 g Total sugars 1 g
Protein 31 g Cholesterol 110 mg Dietary fiber 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 4 ½ lean protein, 2 ½ fat.
