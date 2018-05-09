Grilled Sausages With Grilled Potato Salad

Serves 4.

Note: Any kind of fresh sausage, from spicy Italian to Cheddar bratwurst, will work well in this recipe. From Meredith Deeds.

• 24 oz. baby yellow or red-skinned new potatoes

• 2 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 24 oz. link sausages (Italian, bratwurst, etc.)

• 1 whole lemon, cut in half

• 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 4 quarters

• 1 small red onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-in. slices

• 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp. whole grain mustard

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 3 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley

Directions

Scrub potatoes and place in a medium saucepan. Add cold water to completely cover potatoes. Bring water to a boil over medium-high heat, add 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, reduce heat to a simmer. Cook potatoes until cooked through, but not falling apart, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, build a medium-high-heat fire on one side of the grill, leaving the other side free of coals. (Alternatively, set half the burners on a gas grill to the highest heat setting, cover, and preheat for 10 minutes.)

Drizzle 2 tablespoons oil onto a large, rimmed baking sheet. Place the potatoes on the baking sheet and roll around to coat them with the oil. Gently smash each potato with the bottom of a measuring cup or palm of your hand until they are just split open, but not breaking apart.

Clean and oil the grilling grate.

Arrange sausages in a 10-inch-square disposable aluminum pan. (Or construct a tray out of a double layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil, 10 inches square, with sides about 2 inches high.) Pour beer over the sausages.

Place tray on the hot side of the grill for 2 minutes or until the meat begins to sizzle. Slide to the cooler side of grill. Cook with the grill cover closed and all vents open until sausages register 145 degrees on an instant-read thermometer in the middle, about 20 minutes, turning once.

Meanwhile, place potatoes and lemon, cut side down, on the grill or grill pan and cook until potatoes are lightly browned and crisped, about 5 minutes per side, and lemon has blackened on the cut side. Transfer potatoes to a large bowl and squeeze the grilled lemon halves over the potatoes. Gently toss to coat. Let stand while sausages and vegetables finish cooking.

Put peppers and onions on the grill, and cook, turning occasionally, until they are softened and dark in spots, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and chop coarsely. Add the chopped vegetables to the bowl with the potatoes.

In a small bowl, whisk together both mustards, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and parsley. Drizzle over the potatoes and vegetables and toss to coat. Garnish with more parsley, if desired.

Place the sausages on the hot side of the grill and cook, turning once until they are browned on both sides, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Serve the sausages with the potato salad.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 700 Fat 48 g Sodium 1,770 mg

Carbohydrates 40 g Saturated fat 14 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 27 g Cholesterol 70 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 1 carb, 3 high-fat protein, 4 ½ fat.