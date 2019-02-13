Green Curry Tofu With Green Beans and Rice

Serves 4.

Note: If you are unfamiliar with green curry paste, start with 1 tablespoon and taste the sauce before adding the rest of the ingredients. If you like more heat, add more curry paste. One tablespoon is mild, two is medium and three tablespoons will be hot. Tofu comes in various size packages; if you can only find a 12-ounce package, go ahead, it will just make a little less. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 c. medium-grain brown rice

• 1 lb. extra-firm tofu

• 1 (15-oz.) can coconut milk

• 2 tbsp. peeled fresh ginger, chopped

• 4 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1 1/2 to 3 tbsp. green curry paste, to taste (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1/2 lime, cut in wedges

• 8 oz. green beans (2 1/2 c. chopped)

• 1 small red bell pepper, sliced

• 1/2 c. fresh cilantro leaves, torn

• 1/2 c. roasted unsalted peanuts, finely chopped

Directions

In a small pot, bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil, then add the rice. Return to a boil and cover tightly. Reduce heat to low, and cook for 30 minutes, or until all the water is absorbed. Take the pot off the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Keep warm.

Drain tofu and pat dry. Cut in 1/2 inch cubes and reserve.

In a wok or 12-inch skillet, heat coconut milk. Add ginger, garlic, curry paste, sugar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil, mashing the curry paste with your spatula until smoothly mixed, then stir in the lime wedges. Add the tofu, green beans and bell pepper, and stir to coat.

Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cover the pan for 5 minutes. Uncover the pan and stir carefully, so you don't break the tofu cubes, and simmer until the sauce thickens slightly. Remove lime wedges and squeeze the juice back into the pan, then discard the wedges.

Serve a heaping 1/2 cup of rice per person, topped with 1 1/2 cups curry. Sprinkle with cilantro and peanuts.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 610 Fat 35 g Sodium 350 mg

Carbohydrates 60 g Saturated fat 19 g Total sugars 14 g

Protein 23 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 2 carb., 2 ½ med. protein, 4 ½ fat.