Gingered Napa Cabbage Coleslaw

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This spicy coleslaw tastes better a couple of hours after it’s made so the flavors have a chance to marry. It can be stored overnight in a covered container in the refrigerator. Just drain off any excess liquid and give it a toss before serving. It’s great with grilled chicken or on top of turkey sandwiches and alongside grilled or fried fish. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 large head Napa cabbage

• 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. rice wine vinegar

• 2 tbsp. dark sesame oil

• 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger, to taste

• 1 garlic clove, crushed

• 1 tsp. honey, or more to taste

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Cut the cabbage into thin ribbons and place in a large bowl. Slice the red onion into thin half-moons and toss with the cabbage.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and honey. Toss the chopped cilantro with the cabbage and drizzle in just enough dressing to lightly coat the vegetables.

Cover and allow the slaw to rest for about an hour before serving.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 80 Fat 5 g Sodium 16 mg

Carbohydrates 8 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 fat.