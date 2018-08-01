Garlicky Tomato Toast
Serves 4 to 6.
Note: From David Tanis.
• 3 or 4 very ripe medium tomatoes (about 1 1/2 lb.)
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes (about 12 oz.)
• 4 to 6 large slices sturdy sourdough bread, about 1/2-in. thick
• 4 to 6 garlic cloves, peeled
• Salt and pepper
• Extra-virgin olive oil
• Fresh basil leaves, for garnish, optional
Directions
Cut 2 tomatoes in half crosswise. Place a box grater in a shallow bowl and grate the tomato flesh from the cut sides, pushing through the large holes. You should have 1 cup or so of coarse tomato purée. Set purée aside, and discard tomato skins.
Cut remaining large tomatoes into 1/4-inch slices. Cut cherry tomatoes in half. Set aside.
Toast the bread until nicely browned and crisp. (Toasting over a charcoal grill yields a rich, smoky flavor, but a toaster, toaster oven or broiler works just as well.)
With your fingers, rub the top of each toast with a garlic clove. You will see the cloves get smaller as the garlic is dispersed, pushed into the bread. (For a less garlicky toast, press lightly when rubbing.)
Place toasts on a platter or individual plates. Spoon and spread a heaping tablespoon of tomato purée over each toast. Then arrange tomato slices and cherry tomatoes randomly on top.
Sprinkle generously with salt, pepper and a tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil per toast. Garnish with whole or torn basil leaves, if using.
Nutrition information per serving (using 9 oz. of bread):
Calories 230 Fat 10 g Sodium 265 mg
Carbohydrates 29 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 6 g
Protein 6 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1½ fat.
