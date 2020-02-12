Fried Bread With Greens, Eggs and Smoky Tomato Broth

Serves 4.

Note: Bacon gives this flavorful dish a lovely smokiness. Bread fried in olive oil soaks up the broth while still retaining its crispy chewiness. Make sure to assemble the dish just before you're ready to eat to keep the bread from getting too soggy. From Meredith Deeds.

• 4 slices bacon, coarsely chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 2 c. chicken stock

• 2 c. yellow or red cherry tomatoes, or a combination of both

• 1/2 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 6 c. torn greens (such as Swiss chard, kale, mustard)

• 3 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling, divided

• 4 (1-in.-thick) slices crusty bread

• 4 eggs

Directions

In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until beginning to slightly brown. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, for another minute. Add the stock, tomatoes, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, until the tomatoes are softened and beginning to burst. Add the greens and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until wilted.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in another large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Fry bread in skillet until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the eggs and cook until golden-brown around the edges, about 2 minutes. Cover and cook until the whites are just set and the yolks are still runny but starting to set. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

To serve, place fried bread on plates and spoon greens and broth over the top. Top each with an egg. Drizzle with a little oil and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 445

Fat 29 g

Sodium 900 mg

Carbohydrates 30 g

Saturated fat 8 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 18 g

Cholesterol 200 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 2 medium-fat protein, 3 ½ fat.