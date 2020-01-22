French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Serves 4.

Note: Caramelized onions, infused with beef broth and wine, along with Gruyère cheese, deliver a French onion soup flavor to this grilled cheese sandwich. A crispy coating of Parmesan sends this already decadent combo over the top, in all the best ways. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1/3 c. plus 1 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

• 2 medium onions, sliced (about 3 c.)

• 1 c. beef stock or broth

• 1/4 c. dry white wine

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

• 1 1/3 c. shredded Gruyère cheese

• 1 1/3 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 8 slices rustic Italian bread

• 1 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

In 12-inch skillet, heat oil and 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions begin to brown. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 20 to 25 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are golden brown.

Add broth, wine, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes, until the liquid has evaporated. Add vinegar and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, until onions are dark brown. Transfer onions to bowl; cool 10 minutes.

Spread 2 teaspoons butter on one side of each slice of bread. On the unbuttered side of 4 bread slices, place 1/3 cup Gruyère and 1/3 cup Cheddar cheese. Top each with 1/3 cup onion mixture and 1 slice remaining bread, buttered side out. Place Parmesan cheese in shallow dish; carefully press both the buttered sides of each sandwich into Parmesan cheese to make cheese stick frimly to bread.

Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 2 sandwiches; cook uncovered 4 to 5 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Carefully turn; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer or until bottoms are golden brown and cheeses are melted. Repeat with remaining 2 sandwiches.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 740 Fat 54 g

Sodium 1,260 mg Carbohydrates 28 g

Saturated fat 30 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 35 g Cholesterol 145 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 4 high-fat protein, 4 fat.