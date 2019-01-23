Favorite Baked Apple Pancake

Serves 6.

Note: Pumpkin pie spice makes a snappy alternative to cinnamon. Always measure your skillets across the top for the accurate diameter. For the apples, try Honeycrisp, SweeTango, Golden Delicious, Gala or Granny Smith. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 6 large firm apples

• 3/4 c. granulated sugar

• 3/4 c. packed dark brown sugar

• 4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 2 c. skim milk

• 8 eggs

• 2 c. flour

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 6 tbsp. unsalted butter

• Powdered sugar or maple syrup

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Peel, slice in half and core the apples. Slice about 1/4 inch thick. Mix apples, granulated and brown sugars and cinnamon in a large bowl.

Put the milk and eggs into a blender; blend to mix. Add the flour and salt; blend briefly to moisten the flour. Do not overmix.

Heat 2 large (10-inch), heavy, ovenproof skillets over medium heat until hot. Add half of the butter to each pan; allow butter to melt (watching so it doesn’t burn). When melted, divide the apple mixture between the pans. Cook and stir until apples are slightly softened and the sugar mixture creates a thickish syrup, 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove skillets from the heat; arrange the apples so they evenly cover the skillet bottoms. Slowly pour the batter over the apples, dividing it evenly between the pans. Do not stir.

Immediately transfer skillets to hot oven. Bake until pancakes are puffed and golden, 20 to 25 minutes. The pancakes will deflate as they cool, so serve immediately. (You can leave them in the turned-off oven for a few minutes.)

To serve, cut into large wedges and flip each wedge over onto the plate so the caramelized apples are on the top. Pass powdered sugar or syrup.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 688 Fat 19 g Sodium 245 mg

Carbohydrates 118 g Saturated fat 9 g Total sugars 78 g

Protein 16 g Cholesterol 280 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Mixed Berry Pancakes With Honey Berry Topping

Makes about 3 dozen (3-inch) pancakes, serving 6 to 8.

Note: Recipe can be halved to serve 3 or 4 guests, but know that leftovers reheat nicely in a toaster oven or microwave. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 3 c. white whole-wheat flour (or all-purpose flour)

• 3/4 c. whole-wheat flour

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 2 tbsp. plus 1 1/4 tsp. baking powder

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 2 (16-oz. each) bags of frozen mixed berries, about 8 c. total

• 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 2 to 4 tbsp. honey, plus more for serving, divided

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for cooking

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil such as canola or sunflower oil, plus more for cooking

• 6 eggs

• 2 1/2 c. skim milk

• 1 c. nonfat plain Greek yogurt, plus more for serving

Directions

Mix both flours, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large container. Store, covered, up to a couple of weeks.

For the honey berry topping: Put 1 bag of the mixed berries in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, stirring a couple of times, until berries are softened but still cold, about 2 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and 2 tablespoons honey. Add more honey to taste. Refrigerate, covered, up to 2 days. Serve at room temperature.

When you are ready to cook, heat oven to 200 degrees; place a baking sheet with a wire rack set on it in the oven. Let the remaining bag of mixed berries sit on the counter to soften slightly.

For the pancakes: Put stick of butter into a microwave-safe bowl; cover loosely with wax paper. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until melted, about 45 seconds. Stir in the 1/2 cup oil.

Whisk eggs smooth in a large bowl. Whisk in skim milk and 1 cup yogurt until smooth. Whisk in butter-oil mixture. Add dry ingredients; whisk gently just until all dry ingredients are moistened. Do not overmix, or your pancakes will be tough. Gently fold in the contents of the remaining bag of mixed berries.

Heat 1 or 2 large nonstick skillet(s) or a nonstick griddle over medium heat until a drop of the pancake batter bubbles furiously when dropped on the surface. Lightly oil and butter the cooking surface. Spoon out about 1/4 cup of batter per pancake. Spread the batter with the back of the spoon, so it is thinned out a little. Cook until a few bubbles break on top and the bottom is golden, about 2 minutes. Gently flip pancake over; cook until second side is golden, 1 to 2 minutes more. Keep oiling the cooking surface and adjusting the heat as you go along, so pancakes are golden and not overly browned.

Transfer cooked pancakes to the wire rack on the baking sheet in the oven. Keep warm until enough are cooked to serve. Serve pancakes with the honey berry topping and more yogurt.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 635 Fat 31 g Sodium 1,040 mg

Carbohydrates 75 g Saturated fat 10 g Total sugars 25 g

Protein 19 g Cholesterol 173 mg Dietary fiber 11 g

Curried Glazed Ham or Canadian Bacon

Serves 6.

Note: From JeanMarie Brownson.

•3 to 4 tbsp. packed dark brown sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp. curry powder

• 2 tbsp. butter

• 8 oz. thinly sliced smoked ham or Canadian bacon

• Parsley sprigs

Directions

Mix sugar and curry powder in a small bowl.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Reduce heat to low and add butter. When butter is melted and starting to brown a little, stir in sugar mixture and 2 tablespoons water. (Be careful of splatters.) Stir to dissolve sugar; boil until thickened to a light glaze, about 2 minutes.

Add the ham or Canadian bacon in a single layer; turn to coat with the sugar mixture. When heated through, about 2 minutes, remove to a warm plate. Garnish with parsley; serve right away.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 106 Fat 6 g Sodium 371 mg

Carbohydrates 7 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 7 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 24 mg Dietary fiber 0 g