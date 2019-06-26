Inspired by Iranian cookbook author Najmieh Batmanglij, this frittata starts out on the stove and finishes in the oven.

Serves 4 to 8.

Note: The recipe calls for spinach, but it’s great with kale, sorrel and chard, too. Serve warm or at room temperature with a dollop of Greek yogurt or a scattering of crumbled feta cheese if you’d like. From Beth Dooley.

• 6 eggs

• 1 1/2 tsp. coarse sea salt

• 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

•1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom

• 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes

• 1/2 c. finely chopped parsley

• 1/2 c. finely chopped cilantro

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill

• 1 c. finely chopped fresh spinach

• 1/4 c. finely chopped spring onions, white and pale-green parts

• 1/4 c. finely chopped chives

• 2 to 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• Greek yogurt or crumbled feta for serving, optional

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt, black pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, turmeric, cumin and red pepper flakes. Stir in the parsley, cilantro, dill, spinach, spring onions and chives; set aside.

Heat enough oil to generously cover a 10- to 12-inch cast iron or nonstick skillet set over medium heat. Cook the onion until just soft, about 2 minutes.

Pour the egg mixture over the onions and, using a spatula, spread the mixture over them. Cook over medium heat until the bottom becomes firm and set, about 3 to 5 minutes. Uncover and slide into the oven, and bake until the top is set, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 100 Fat 7 g Sodium 400 mg

Carbohydrates 3 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 5 g Cholesterol 140 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 medium-fat protein, ½ fat.