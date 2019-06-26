Inspired by Iranian cookbook author Najmieh Batmanglij, this frittata starts out on the stove and finishes in the oven.
Serves 4 to 8.
Note: The recipe calls for spinach, but it’s great with kale, sorrel and chard, too. Serve warm or at room temperature with a dollop of Greek yogurt or a scattering of crumbled feta cheese if you’d like. From Beth Dooley.
• 6 eggs
• 1 1/2 tsp. coarse sea salt
• 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
•1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
• 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
• 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric
• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
• Generous pinch red pepper flakes
• 1/2 c. finely chopped parsley
• 1/2 c. finely chopped cilantro
• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill
• 1 c. finely chopped fresh spinach
• 1/4 c. finely chopped spring onions, white and pale-green parts
• 1/4 c. finely chopped chives
• 2 to 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 medium onion, finely chopped
• Greek yogurt or crumbled feta for serving, optional
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt, black pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, turmeric, cumin and red pepper flakes. Stir in the parsley, cilantro, dill, spinach, spring onions and chives; set aside.
Heat enough oil to generously cover a 10- to 12-inch cast iron or nonstick skillet set over medium heat. Cook the onion until just soft, about 2 minutes.
Pour the egg mixture over the onions and, using a spatula, spread the mixture over them. Cook over medium heat until the bottom becomes firm and set, about 3 to 5 minutes. Uncover and slide into the oven, and bake until the top is set, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:
Calories 100 Fat 7 g Sodium 400 mg
Carbohydrates 3 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g
Protein 5 g Cholesterol 140 mg Dietary fiber 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 medium-fat protein, ½ fat.