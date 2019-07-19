Daiquiri Root Recipe

Serves 1.

Note: From "Cocktail Codex," which offers six "root recipes" that are the building blocks of many drink variations. The daiquiri, for example, is the foundation for dozens of other cocktails.

• 1 3/4 oz. (3 1/2 tbsp.) Caña Brava white rum

• 1/4 oz. (1 1/2 tsp.) La Favorite Rhum Agricole Blanc Coeur de Canne

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) fresh lime juice

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) simple syrup (see recipe)

• 1 lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Shake all the ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the lime wedge.

Fresh Gimlet

Serves 1.

Note: Changing the core spirit, from rum to gin, makes a gimlet. From "Cocktail Codex."

• 2 oz. (1/4 c.) Plymouth gin

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) fresh lime juice

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) simple syrup (see recipe)

• 1 lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Shake all the ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the lime wedge.

Simple Syrup

Makes 2 cups (16 ounces).

Note: Simple syrup is often made by dissolving sugar in boiling water, but the authors of "Cocktail Codex" prefer to make it by whisking the ingredients at room temperature, so no water evaporates, which would alter the 1-to-1 ratio of sugar to water. From "Cocktail Codex."

• 1 c. white sugar

• 1 c. filtered water

Directions

Put the sugar and water in a bowl and whisk until the sugar has dissolved. Transfer to a storage container and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 weeks.