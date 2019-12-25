Crustless Quiche

Serves 4 to 8.

Note: This simple recipe is plenty rich but just a tad lighter than the classic version, thanks to the missing crust. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 to 2 tbsp. flour for dusting the pan

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 4 eggs, lightly beaten

• About 1 c. half-and-half or whole milk

• 1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• Shot of hot sauce

• 1 c. shredded Gruyère cheese

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Generously grease a 9-inch, deep pie-dish with some of the butter and sprinkle generously with the flour to coat the pan.

In a skillet set over medium heat, melt the remaining butter and sauté the chopped onion until translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, nutmeg, salt, pepper, hot sauce and cheese. Pour this into the prepared pan. Bake until a knife inserted into the custard comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack. Allow to stand for about 5 minutes before serving.

Variations

Spinach: Add 1 pound chopped fresh spinach to the pan with the onions. (You can skip this step by using 1 cup frozen spinach, thawed and thoroughly drained, no need to sauté.) Stir the spinach into the egg and cheese mixture and continue with the recipe. Serve slices of this quiche on a bed of fresh spinach and orange sections (as shown in the photo).

Denver-style: Add 1/4 cup diced green pepper and 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms to the pan with the onions and sauté until very tender, about3 to 5 minutes. Mix the sautéed vegetables into the eggs, cream and cheese along with1/4 cup chopped cooked ham.

Bacon and onion: In a medium skillet set over medium heat, cook 4 thick slices of bacon until crisp. Drain the bacon on paper towels, chop and set aside. Substitute Swiss cheese for the Cheddar. Stir the bacon with the onions into the cream and egg mixture. Continue with the recipe.

Mushroom: Add 8 ounces of sliced fresh mushrooms to the skillet with the onions and sauté until they’ve released their liquid and are very tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir into the egg and cheese mixture and continue with the recipe.