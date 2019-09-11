Creamy Roasted Mushroom and Garlic Penne

Serves 4.

Note: Roasting the mushrooms and using the liquid that they give off during the roasting process in the creamy, flavorful sauce makes this pasta dish a mushroom lover’s dream. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 1/2 lb. white button or cremini mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed, and cut in half

• 6 garlic cloves, peeled

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 12 oz. uncooked penne pasta

• 1/4 c. finely chopped shallots

• 1/2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

• 1/2 c. white wine

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

• 2 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley

Directions

Adjust oven rack to center position and preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine mushrooms, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange mushrooms and garlic on the prepared baking sheet.

Roast mushrooms for 10 to 15 minutes, until they release their liquid. Carefully drain liquid into a bowl and reserve. Transfer garlic cloves to a cutting board and reserve.

Return mushrooms to oven and continue roasting until browned but still tender, about 20 to 25 minutes longer. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Roughly chop mushrooms.

Meanwhile, cook penne according to package directions. Drain.

Use a fork to mash roasted garlic into a paste.

While the pasta is cooking, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes, until softened. Add roasted garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

Add wine, Dijon, reserved mushroom liquid and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and simmer rapidly, scraping up any browned bits, until liquid is reduced and thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in cream and roasted mushrooms and simmer rapidly, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in cooked penne and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add Parmesan cheese and parsley and serve with more cheese on the side.