Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

Serves 8.

Note: Comforting, warming and ultra-satisfying, this creamy chicken soup manages to be hearty without being heavy. It's everything you need on a cold fall night. From Meredith Deeds.

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme (or 3/4 tsp. dried thyme)

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 c. flour

• 10 c. low-sodium chicken stock or broth

• 2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

• 4 c. uncooked wide egg noodles

• 3 c. shredded, cooked rotisserie chicken

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 3 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Directions

Heat butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, and cook, stirring, for 4 to 5 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic, thyme, salt, pepper and flour and cook, stirring, for another 2 minutes.

Gradually whisk in the broth and bring to boil. Add the carrots and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until carrots are tender and noodles are just cooked. Add the chicken and cream, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until hot.

Stir in parsley and lemon juice, adjust with additional salt and pepper if preferred, and ladle into serving bowls.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 330

Fat 16 g

Sodium 345 mg

Carbohydrates 24 g

Saturated fat 7 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 24 g

Cholesterol 90 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 3 lean protein, 2 fat.