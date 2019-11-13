Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Serves 8.
Note: Comforting, warming and ultra-satisfying, this creamy chicken soup manages to be hearty without being heavy. It's everything you need on a cold fall night. From Meredith Deeds.
• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
• 1 medium onion, chopped
• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
• 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme (or 3/4 tsp. dried thyme)
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
• 1/4 c. flour
• 10 c. low-sodium chicken stock or broth
• 2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
• 4 c. uncooked wide egg noodles
• 3 c. shredded, cooked rotisserie chicken
• 1/2 c. heavy cream
• 3 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley
• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Directions
Heat butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, and cook, stirring, for 4 to 5 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic, thyme, salt, pepper and flour and cook, stirring, for another 2 minutes.
Gradually whisk in the broth and bring to boil. Add the carrots and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Add the noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until carrots are tender and noodles are just cooked. Add the chicken and cream, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until hot.
Stir in parsley and lemon juice, adjust with additional salt and pepper if preferred, and ladle into serving bowls.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 330
Fat 16 g
Sodium 345 mg
Carbohydrates 24 g
Saturated fat 7 g
Added sugars 0 g
Protein 24 g
Cholesterol 90 mg
Dietary fiber 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 3 lean protein, 2 fat.