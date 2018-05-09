Freds Chopped Chicken Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This recipe offers a creamy balsamic dressing and a well-balanced mix of green beans, chicken, ripe pear, onion and avocado. In light of the recent Centers for Disease Control warning not to eat romaine lettuce, we recommend checking the ingredient list on any salad blend you buy. For this recipe, you'll have dressing left over, which can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Shake to re-emulsify before using; or you can cut the dressing ingredients in half. To blanch the green beans, boil a pot of water over high heat. Add a pinch of salt and then the beans; cook for 30 seconds, then drain and immediately transfer them to a bowl of water and ice cubes. When cool, drain and pat dry. Adapted from "The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook," by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield.

For the dressing:

• 1/4 c. balsamic vinegar

• 1/4 c. Dijon mustard

• 1/4 c. low-sodium soy sauce

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 to 2 tbsp. sugar

For the salad:

• 1 ripe pear, cored and cut into 1-in. chunks

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 4 oz. salad blend (that does not include romaine lettuce; see Note)

• 1 c. string beans, blanched and cut into 1-in. pieces (see Note)

• 1 c. cherry tomatoes, each cut in half

• 1/2 c. minced onion

• Flesh of 2 ripe avocados, cut into 1-in. chunks

• 3 1/2 c. cooked chicken, from 1 roast chicken

Directions

For the dressing: Combine the vinegar, mustard, soy sauce, kosher salt and pepper in a blender; purée for about 30 seconds. On low speed, slowly drizzle in the oil to form an emulsified dressing. Taste and add the sugar, as needed. The yield is 1 1/2 cups.

For the salad: Sprinkle the pear with lemon juice in a mixing bowl; this will keep the fruit from turning brown. Add greens, the green beans, tomatoes, onion, avocado and half of the chicken. Add 3/4 cup of the dressing and toss to make sure everything is lightly coated, adding more dressing, as needed.

Divide the mixture among individual plates, distributing it equally. Top each portion with the rest of the chicken and serve right away, passing the remaining dressing at the table.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings, with total of 1 cup dressing:

Calories 490 Fat 37 g Sodium 590 mg

Carbohydrates 15 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 7g

Protein 27 g Cholesterol 70 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Chipotle-Garlic Chopped Salad

Serves 4.

Note: This recipe pays homage to Tex-Mex cuisine, with components that can be prepped and held in the refrigerator for a few days so you can assemble the salad for weekday lunches or a quick dinner. The original recipe called for charring the corn in a separate step; these days, t he convenience of good-quality charred corn on the frozen aisle makes this prep even simpler. In light of the recent Centers for Disease Control warning not to eat romaine lettuce, we offer the substitution of green leaf lettuce or green cabbage instead. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 month. Before serving, run its container under warm water to loosen up the contents, then shake to re-emulsify. Adapted from "The Minimalist Kitchen: 100 Wholesome Recipes, Essential Tools and Efficient Techniques," by Melissa Coleman.

For the dressing:

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp. puréed chipotles in adobo

• 2 tsp. ketchup

• 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

• 1 tbsp. good-quality mayonnaise

• 1 garlic clove, smashed

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

• Squeeze of honey, optional

For the salad:

• 1 1/2 lb. green leaf lettuce or green cabbage, thinly sliced (see Note)

• 20 sweet potato tortilla chips ( such as Food Should Taste Good brand), or regular

• 1/2 c. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

• 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 1/2 c. frozen charred or roasted corn kernels, warmed through (see Note)

• 1/2 c. sliced grape tomatoes

• Flesh of 1 avocado, diced

• 3 radishes, thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

For the dressing: Combine the oil, puréed chipotles, ketchup, vinegar, mayo, garlic, salt and the honey, if using, in a high-powered blender or food processor; purée on high for about 30 seconds, until smooth. The yield is 1 cup. For the salad: Combine the lettuce or cabbage, tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, radishes and cilantro in a mixing bowl and toss to incorporate. Just before serving, add the salad dressing (shake it first to re-emulsify, as needed) and toss gently to coat evenly. Divide the salad among individual plates. Serve right away.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 490 Fat 31 g Sodium 310 mg

Carbohydrates 44 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 14 g Cholesterol 15 mg Dietary fiber 13 g

Jimmy's Special Chopped House Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This is served as a first course at the Riggsby in Washington, D.C., but it's certainly filling enough for brunch or lunch. Its dressing is a modern Thousand Island, spiked with a bit of Sriracha. The recipe makes more than you'll use here, but we think it's so good you'll be happy to have it on hand to use as a sandwich spread and as an accompaniment with shrimp and avocado, for starters. In light of the recent Centers for Disease Control warning not to eat romaine lettuce, we offer the substitution of green leaf or butter lettuce. The cheese crisps can be done up to 1 day in advance and stored in an airtight container. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 month; re-stir before using. To blanch the green beans, bring a pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add a pinch of salt and the trimmed beans; cook for 30 seconds or so, until just bright green, then drain and immediately transfer to a bowl of water and ice cubes. Cool completely and pat dry before using. From the Michael Schlow Restaurant Group.

For the dressing:

• 1 1/2 c. regular or low-fat mayonnaise

• 3/4 c. Heinz ketchup

• 1 tbsp. sherry vinegar

• 1 tbsp. Sriracha

• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice, or more as needed

• 1 tbsp. plus 2 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, or more as needed

• 2/3 c. minced cornichons (from 4 oz.; may substitute sweet gherkins)

• 2 tbsp. large eggs, hard-cooked and grated

For the cheese crisps:

• 2 oz. freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

For the salad:

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut into halves or quarters

• 2 c. green beans, blanched and cut into 1-inch pieces (see Note)

• 1/2 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in half and then crosswise into very thin slices (preferably with a mandoline)

• 4 or 5 red round radishes, cut into thin slices

• 2 oz. mild Cheddar cheese, cut into small dice

• 2 heads green leaf or butter lettuce, cut into 1/2-in. pieces (see Note)

• 2 strips cooked bacon, cut into 1/4-in. pieces

• 2 eggs, hard-cooked and separated into whites and yolks, then grated

• 20 chives, minced

Directions

For the dressing: Whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, vinegar, Sriracha, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt in a mixing bowl until well blended. Stir in the cornichons, onion and eggs. Taste, and add more salt and/or lemon juice, as needed. Yield is about 4 cups.

For the cheese crisps: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner. Line a plate with paper towels.

Portion the cheese into 2-teaspoon piles, spacing them about 1 inch apart and pressing them down slightly. Bake (middle rack) for about 6 minutes, or until golden and melted. Let cool on the baking sheet, then transfer to the paper towel-lined plate to drain before using.

For the salad: Combine the tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, radishes (to taste), Cheddar cheese and lettuce in a mixing bowl. Add 1 1/2 cups of the dressing and toss to coat. Taste, and add more of the dressing; you want the salad components to be evenly and well coated.

Divide among individual bowls or plates, then top each serving with some of the bacon, the cheese crisps (breaking them up as you go), grated egg whites and yolks. Sprinkle with the chives and serve right away.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 270 Fat 16 g Sodium 800 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g Saturated fat 5 g Total sugars 9 g

Protein 14 g Cholesterol 125 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

A La Carte Chopped Salad

Serves 1 to 2.

Note: Don't worry about the length of the ingredient list for this crunchy salad: You're picking up almost everything at the grocery store salad bar, and the dressing takes 3 minutes to assemble. Much of the basic prep is done and this makes just enough for one large dinner salad, or two smaller salads. For measuring purposes, a "tongs' worth" is about the amount you can reasonably pick up using those black plastic salad bar tongs. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. From Bonnie S. Benwick.

For the dressing:

• 2 tbsp. creamy peanut butter, preferably natural style

• 1 small garlic clove, minced

• 1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

• 1 tbsp. plain rice vinegar

• 1 tbsp. water

• 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

• 2 tbsp. sunflower or canola oil

• Pinch sugar, or more as needed

• 2 tsp. sesame seeds, preferably roasted

For the salad:

• 2 tongs' worth pea shoots, coarsely chopped

• 6 spears roasted asparagus, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1 tongs' worth sliced red bell pepper cut into smaller pieces, if desired

• 2 or 3 spoonfuls thickly sliced cucumber, cut into 1/2-in. pieces

• 1 tongs' worth thinly sliced red or white onion

• 3 spoonfuls shelled, cooked edamame

• 2 spoonfuls chopped green onions

• 2 or 3 tongs' worth grilled, shredded salmon, optional

• 3 tbsp. unsalted peanuts, coarsely chopped

Directions

For the dressing: Whisk together the peanut butter, garlic, soy sauce or tamari, rice vinegar, water, toasted sesame oil, sunflower or canola oil in a liquid measuring cup, until smooth. Taste and add the sugar as needed, stirring to blend well. Sprinkle in the sesame seeds. Yield is about 1/3 cup.

For the salad: Combine the pea shoots, asparagus, red bell pepper, cucumber, onion, edamame, green onions and the salmon, if using, in a mixing bowl. Add half the dressing and toss to coat evenly. Taste, then add some or all the remaining dressing. Top with the peanuts. Eat straight out of the bowl.

Nutrition information per each of 2 servings with total of half the dressing used:

Calories 460 Fat 29 g Sodium 230 mg

Carbohydrates 26 g Saturated fat 4 g Total sugars 7 g

Protein 32 g Cholesterol 45 mg Dietary fiber 8 g