Chinese-Style Sesame Zoodles
Serves 4.
Note: Tahini is sesame paste; substitute a smooth nut butter or peanut butter. Tamari is the Japanese equivalent of soy sauce; substitute the more common soy sauce, if necessary. From Robin Asbell.
• 1/4 c. tahini (see Note)
• 1 tbsp. minced fresh ginger
• 1 garlic clove, pressed
• 1 tsp. dark sesame oil
• 1 tbsp. tamari (see Note)
• 1 tbsp. rice vinegar
•1 tbsp. brown sugar
• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
• 1 lb. zucchini (2 medium zucchinis), made into thin noodles (see main article)
• 1 medium watermelon radish or 6 red radishes, thinly sliced
• 1 large carrot, halved lengthwise, then thinly sliced on a diagonal
• 1 medium avocado, pitted and sliced
Directions
In a cup, stir the tahini, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, tamari, rice vinegar, sugar and pepper flakes. Stir in a tablespoon or so of water to make a pourable consistency. Reserve.
In each of 4 wide bowls, place a heaping cup of zucchini noodles, and top with a quarter of the radishes, quarter of the carrots and quarter of the avocado. Drizzle with 2 heaping tablespoons of the tahini mixture and serve.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 200
Carbohydrates 15 g
Protein 5 g
Fat 15 g
Saturated fat 2 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Sodium 300 mg
Total sugars 7 g
Dietary fiber 6 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 1 medium-fat protein, 2 fat.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.