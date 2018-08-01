Chinese-Style Sesame Zoodles

Serves 4.

Note: Tahini is sesame paste; substitute a smooth nut butter or peanut butter. Tamari is the Japanese equivalent of soy sauce; substitute the more common soy sauce, if necessary. From Robin Asbell.

• 1/4 c. tahini (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. minced fresh ginger

• 1 garlic clove, pressed

• 1 tsp. dark sesame oil

• 1 tbsp. tamari (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. rice vinegar

•1 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1 lb. zucchini (2 medium zucchinis), made into thin noodles (see main article)

• 1 medium watermelon radish or 6 red radishes, thinly sliced

• 1 large carrot, halved lengthwise, then thinly sliced on a diagonal

• 1 medium avocado, pitted and sliced

Directions

In a cup, stir the tahini, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, tamari, rice vinegar, sugar and pepper flakes. Stir in a tablespoon or so of water to make a pourable consistency. Reserve.

In each of 4 wide bowls, place a heaping cup of zucchini noodles, and top with a quarter of the radishes, quarter of the carrots and quarter of the avocado. Drizzle with 2 heaping tablespoons of the tahini mixture and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 200

Carbohydrates 15 g

Protein 5 g

Fat 15 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 300 mg

Total sugars 7 g

Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 1 medium-fat protein, 2 fat.