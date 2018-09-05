Cauliflower and Peppers

Makes 4 to 6.

Note: You can serve this simple roasted duo as an appetizer or toss the components with the dressing for a salad presented on a bed of greens. Turn that salad into a main dish with the addition of roasted chicken or grilled shrimp. Save any leftover dressing for salads, sandwiches, and dips. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 head cauliflower, trimmed and broken into florets

• 3 to 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 mature bell peppers (yellow and red), seeded, deveined, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1/2 tsp. coarse salt

Lemon Caper Dressing:

• 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice, to taste

• 1/4 c. good-quality prepared mayonnaise

• 2 tbsp. whole-milk Greek yogurt

• 2 to 3 tbsp. drained capers, to taste

Directions

To roast the vegetables: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Toss the cauliflower with half of the oil and the peppers with the remaining oil and spread out on separate baking sheets. Sprinkle both with a little salt. Roast the vegetables shaking the pan occasionally, until the edges are browned and the vegetables are fork-tender, about 40 minutes for the cauliflower and 20 to 30 minutes for the peppers. Remove and set aside.

To make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, mayonnaise and yogurt. Stir in the capers. Serve the vegetables with the dressing on the side.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 160

Fat 15 g

Sodium 300 mg

Carbohydrates 7 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Total sugars 4 g

Protein 2 g

Cholesterol 5 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 3 fat.