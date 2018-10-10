Cauliflower 65

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: If you like things less spicy, feel free to use less Sriracha. You'll need an instant-read thermometer for monitoring the oil. These are best just after they are made, but stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator they keep well for three days. Reheat for a few minutes at 375 degrees, until hot and crisp. Chickpea flour, also called garbanzo flour, is available from Bob's Red Mill (online or in many supermarkets). Or substitute whole-wheat flour. Adapted from "V Street" cookbook, by Richard Landau and Kate Jacoby.

• 1/2 c. tomato ketchup

• 1/4 c. Sriracha, or as needed (see Note)

• 1/4 c. mayonnaise

• 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

• 1 tsp. curry powder

• 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/2 c. cornstarch

• 1/2 c. chickpea flour or whole-wheat flour (see Note)

• 1 small head cauliflower (about 1 lb.), broken down into florets (about 5 c.)

• Vegetable oil, for frying

• Salt

• Fresh cilantro leaves, whole or chopped, for garnish

Directions

Place a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet.

Whisk together the ketchup, Sriracha, mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, curry powder, turmeric, cumin and garlic powder in a mixing bowl. Whisk together the cornstarch and chickpea flour in a pie plate.

Add the cauliflower to the ketchup mixture and toss to coat. Use tongs or your clean hands to remove the florets one at a time from the ketchup mixture, shaking off excess, and place into the cornstarch mixture. Dredge each floret to coat well, and then place on the wire rack.

Pour enough oil to get 1/2-inch depth in a large cast-iron skillet, over medium heat. Once the oil temperature registers 350 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, drop in a single floret; the oil should sizzle around it. Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, fry the florets for 5 minutes, tossing and turning for uniform browning after the first minute.

Use tongs to transfer them to the wire rack; season lightly with salt right away. Cool for 5 minutes, then sprinkle with cilantro, and serve.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 180 Fat 13 g Sodium 280 mg

Carbohydrates 14 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 2 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Classic American Barbecue Sauce

Makes 3/4 cup.

Note: For a perfectly smooth sauce, strain the onion and garlic bits out after cooking. From Joy Manning.

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1/4 c. grated onion

• 1/8 tsp. ground allspice

• Pinch ground cayenne pepper, or more as needed

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 c. tomato ketchup

• 2 tbsp. yellow mustard

• 2 tbsp. light brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp. molasses

• 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 3/4 tsp. liquid smoke

Directions

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, allspice and cayenne pepper; cook for about 2 minutes, stirring, until the onion has softened. Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add the ketchup, mustard, brown sugar, cider vinegar, molasses, Worcestershire and liquid smoke. Once the mixture starts to bubble, reduce the heat to low and cook for about 10 minutes until slightly reduced and thickened. Let cool before serving or storing.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 80 Fat 4 g Sodium 340 mg

Carbohydrates 13 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 12 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 10 mg Dietary fiber 0 g