Brown Sugar Bourbon Grilled Pork Chops

Serves 4.

Note: Using a brown sugar-bourbon brine adds flavor and moisture to these grilled pork chops. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1/4 c. brown sugar

• 1/4 c. salt

• 1/4 c. bourbon

• 4 bone-in pork rib chops (1 1/4- to 1 1/2-in thick; 2 to 3 lb. total)

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

Glaze:

• 1/4 c. ketchup

• 4 tbsp. bourbon, divided

• 2 tbsp. mild molasses

• 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 2 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions

To prepare the pork chops: In a large bowl, combine 1 cup warm water, brown sugar and salt. Whisk until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add 3 cups cold water and bourbon. Place pork chops in a 9- by 9-inch baking dish and pour the brine over the chops. They should be submerged. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.

To prepare the glaze: Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine ketchup, 3 tablespoons bourbon, molasses, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, brown sugar, red pepper and black pepper over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened to a glaze consistency.

Remove from heat and stir in remaining 1 tablespoon bourbon. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the glaze for brushing on the cooked pork chops. The rest of the glaze will be used during the grilling process.

Prepare a gas or charcoal grill for indirect cooking over medium-high heat. (For gas grills, you'll light the burners on only one side of the grill. For charcoal grills, you'll place the coals on one side of the grill.)

Remove the pork chops from the brine, pat dry with paper towels and brush both sides with oil.

Grill the chops over direct heat, turning once, about 2 minutes per side. Brush the chops with the glaze and transfer to the indirect heat side of the grill, cover and cook, turning the chops a couple of times, brushing with the glaze each time they are turned, until their internal temperature registers 135 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 6 to 8 minutes.

Place back over the direct heat and cook, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until the chops are browned and have an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Transfer the chops to a serving platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Just before serving, brush the chops with the reserved 2 tablespoons glaze.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 400 Fat 17 g Sodium 1,135 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g Saturated fat 5 g Total sugars 15 g

Protein 38 g Cholesterol 110 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 5 ½ lean protein, 1 fat.