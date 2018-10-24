Brown Butter Risotto With Roasted Butternut Squash

Serves 4.

Note: Browning the butter gives this fall-inspired risotto a subtle nutty flavor that highlights the sweet roasted squash and the natural nuttiness of the rice. Arborio is a medium-grain rice that produces a lovely creamy risotto. Use a light-colored saucepan to make the risotto, which allows you to accurately gauge the color of your butter as it's browning, which helps to prevent it from burning. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 small butternut squash (about 1 1/2 to 2 lb.), peeled and seeded and cut in 1-in. chunks (about 5 c.)

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 4 c. homemade or low-sodium chicken stock

• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 medium shallot, finely chopped

• 1 1/2 c. Arborio rice

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• 1/4 c. grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Place the squash on a sheet pan and drizzle with the olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper, and toss well. Arrange the squash in 1 layer and roast for 30 to 35 minutes, turning once, until the squash is tender and lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a simmer. Cover and keep hot over low heat.

In another medium light-colored saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, making sure to scrape bottom and sides of pan, until the butter begins to foam, about 3 to 4 minutes. Keep stirring the butter until the milk solids at the bottom of the pan turn a golden brown (do not let it get dark brown). Remove from heat and pour half of the browned butter into a small bowl and reserve.

Add the shallot to the brown butter in the saucepan and cook over medium heat until softened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the rice, sage and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the grains are translucent around the edges. Be careful not to allow the rice or the onions to brown.

Add the white wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid has almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of stock and stir until almost completely absorbed, about 2 minutes. Continue adding the stock, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing each addition of stock to absorb before adding the next. Cook until the rice is tender but still firm to the bite, about 18 to 20 minutes. (You may have a little stock leftover, or you may have to add a little water if you've run out of stock and your rice is not quite done.) Remove from the heat.

Vigorously stir in the Parmesan cheese, the reserved 2 tablespoons brown butter and three-quarters of the roasted squash. Season with more salt if necessary. Divide among 4 serving bowls. Scatter remaining squash over the top and serve with more Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 525 Fat 19 g Sodium 685 mg

Carbohydrates 77 g Saturated fat 9 g Total sugars 4 g

Protein 14 g Cholesterol 35 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 5 starch, 3 fat.