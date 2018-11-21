Breakfast Skillet Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: Poached eggs are great here, too; in that case, eliminate the 1 tablespoon oil used to fry the eggs. See below. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 1 uncooked corned beef brisket, about 3 lb.

• 3 or 4 bay leaves

• 1 tsp. whole black peppercorns

• 1 tsp. coriander seed or dill seed

• 1/2 tsp. celery seed or leafy tops from several celery ribs

• 1 1/2 lb. small to medium red, yellow and blue potatoes, scrubbed

• 4 tbsp. safflower, sunflower or canola oil for high-heat

• 1 large or 2 medium (10 oz. total) sweet onion(s), halved, cut into thin slices

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 tsp. dried leaf thyme

• 1/4 tsp. dried basil

• 6 to 8 eggs

• 2 c. baby arugula leaves, optional

• Handful chopped fresh chives or green onion tops

• Vinegary hot red pepper sauce, to taste

Directions

Put corned beef into a deep, large saucepan. Add cold water to cover meat by 1 inch. Add bay leaves, peppercorns, coriander seed and celery seed. Heat to a boil; reduce heat to very low, and cover. Simmer, turning meat occasionally, until a fork inserted comes out easily, about 3 hours. Add more water as needed to keep meat submerged. Let cool in the liquid. Transfer meat to container and add about 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Refrigerate, covered, up to several days. (Save the remaining flavorful cooking water for simmering vegetables such as carrots, cabbage and turnips for another meal.)

Meanwhile, cut potatoes crosswise in half. Cut each half into 1/2-inch-wide wedges. Place in a large microwave-safe bowl, and add 1 cup water. Cover tightly. Microwave on high (100 percent power), stirring once, until fork-tender, about 6 minutes. Drain.

Remove beef from the cooking liquid, and pull enough of the meat into large bite-size shreds to yield about 4 cups.

Heat oven to 375 degrees on convection or 400 degrees conventional. Heat 2 large, ovenproof skillets (preferably cast-iron) over medium heat until hot. To each pan, add 1 1/2 tablespoon of the oil and half of the onion. Cook and stir until onion is golden, about 4 minutes. Stir half of the drained potatoes into each pan. Cook and stir until golden, about 4 minutes. Season each pan with pepper, thyme and basil.

Stir half of the shredded corned beef into each pan. Cook and stir to heat meat through, about 2 minutes. Stir 1/2 cup of the reserved meat cooking liquid into each pan. Set in the oven to heat through, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and crack in the eggs. Reduce heat to low, cover the skillet, and cook 3 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until yolks are slightly set, about 1 minute more. Gently release the eggs from the skillet with a spatula.

Remove the corned beef mixture from the oven. Sprinkle with the arugula, if using, then top with the fried eggs. Sprinkle with chives. Serve right away. Pass the hot sauce.

To poach eggs: In a shallow medium saucepan, heat 2 inches of water to a simmer. Add 1 tablespoon cider vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat so the water simmers with very gentle bubbles. Crack an egg into a small cup, and then gently slip the egg into the simmering water; let simmer 30 seconds, then add another egg. Repeat to poach up to 4 eggs at a time in the pan. Eggs are done when they've turned opaque white and are softly firm, about 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to serve right away or set in a bowl of tepid water if working in advance. Eggs can hang out in the water for an hour or so. The heat of the skillet meat should be enough to warm them gently, or you can slip them into a bowl of very hot water for about 30 seconds.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 643 Fat 44 g Sodium 1,738 mg

Carbohydrates 20 g Saturated fat 13 g Total sugars 2 g

Protein 40 g Cholesterol 353 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Serves 4.

Note: Serve these potatoes alongside simple omelets or fried eggs. Or, beat 6 eggs with a tablespoon each of cream and water and scramble into the crispy potatoes until softly set. Serve sprinkled with chives. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 1 1/4 lb. small red or yellow potatoes, scrubbed

• 3 tbsp. bacon fat, butter or olive oil, or a combination

• 1 medium-size red or sweet onion, diced

• 1/2 tsp. minced fresh thyme (or 1/4 tsp. dried leaf thyme)

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Cut potatoes crosswise in half. Cut each half into 1/2-inch-wide wedges. Place in a large microwave-safe bowl, and add 3/4 cup water. Cover tightly. Microwave on high, stirring once, until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add bacon fat or a substitute and the onion to the pan. Cook and stir until onion is golden, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the drained potatoes. Cook and stir until all sides of the potatoes are golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Serve while hot and crispy.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 224 Fat 10 g

Sodium 33 mg Carbohydrates 30 g

Saturated fat 4 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 9 mg Dietary fiber 3 g