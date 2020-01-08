Breakfast Pilaf Crème Brûlée With Pears and Ginger

Serves 4 (easily doubled or tripled).

Note: This recipe is great with oatmeal, but it's even better with a mix of rolled grains. Vary the toppings with the season. Feel free to substitute nondairy beverages for the milk. Find a mix of rolled grains in bulk in food co-ops or online, or choose one rolled grain such as oatmeal. Find crystallized ginger in the baking or spice aisle of most grocery stores or in bulk at food co-ops. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. rolled grains (see Note; use one or a mix of rolled oats, wheat, barley, rye)

• 4 c. water, or half water and half milk

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/4 c. dried cranberries or cherries

• 1 tbsp. butter or vegetable oil

• 1 small ripe pear, cored and cut into slices

• 2 tbsp. maple or brown sugar

• 2 tbsp. diced crystallized ginger, diced (see Note)

Directions

For the pilaf: Combine the grains, 4 cups water (or a mix of milk and water) salt, cinnamon and dried cranberries in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

For the topping: Heat the butter in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add the pear slices and cook until they soften, about 2 to 4 minutes.

To assemble: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spoon the pilaf into individual ramekins or ovenproof bowls. Sprinkle the sugar over the pilaf. Top with the pears and ginger. Set the ramekins on a baking tray and bake until the topping is bubbly, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 275 Fat 6 g Sodium 190 mg Carbohydrates 53 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 16 g Protein 6 g Cholesterol 8 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 2 starch, 1 carb, 1 fat.