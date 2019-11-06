Black Bean and Sweet Potato Patties

Makes 4 big; 8 small patties

Note: These easy patties are as good on a bun as they are served on top of sautéed spinach or kale. You can make them ahead to freeze for later. They make swift use of leftover roasted sweet potatoes or winter squash. Serve these topped with your favorite prepared salsa and guacamole. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 c. cooked or drained canned black beans

• 1/2 c. cooked mashed sweet potatoes or winter squash

• 1 garlic clove, smashed

• 2 tsp. chili powder

• 2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice, or more to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1 to 2 tbsp. flour or cornmeal

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro, or more to taste

• 2 to 3 tbsp. vegetable oil

• Flour or cornmeal for dusting

Directions

Put the beans, sweet potato or squash, garlic, chili powder, cumin and lime juice in a food processor. Pulse several times until the mixture is combined, but not puréed. Season with the salt and pepper, then add the flour or cornmeal and the cilantro to make a stiff dough. If you'd like a stiffer patty, sprinkle in a little more flour or cornmeal. Allow the mixture to stand for at least 5 minutes or cover and refrigerate overnight.

Shape into 4 large or 8 small patties. Generously dust the patties with flour or cornmeal.

In a large skillet, heat the oil over low heat. Cook the patties until crisp on 1 side, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the patties are crisp on the other, another 5 minutes. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Nutrition information per each of 8 patties:

Calories 94

Fat 5 g

Sodium 25 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 2 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ starch, 1 fat.