Avocado Hummus

Makes about 3 cups.

Note: Adapted from Momed in Beverly Hills, Calif.

• 3 avocados, peeled and seeded

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 1/4 c. tahini

• 1/2 tsp. cumin

• Salt

Directions

In a food processor, combine the avocado, garlic, lemon and lime juice, tahini, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste. Purée the mixture until smooth. Taste and adjust the flavoring and seasoning if desired. Store covered and refrigerated, up to 1 day.

Nutrition information per serving of ¼ cup:

Calories 90 Fat 8 g Sodium 10 mg

Carbohydrates 5 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 0 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 ½ fat.

Roasted Beet Hummus

Makes 3 1/2 cups.

Note: See how to cook garbanzo beans in the recipe for Hummus Masabacha. To roast beets, remove tops and roots of beets and place beets on baking sheet. Roast at 350 degrees until a sharp knife inserted in center goes in easily, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from oven and cool. Adapted from Fat Dog in North Hollywood, Calif.

• 1 1/2 c. cooked garbanzo beans (see Note)

• 2 c. peeled and diced roasted red beets (see Note)

• 1/4 c. (2 oz.) tahini paste

• 4 garlic cloves

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 2 tsp. kosher salt

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for garnish

• Crumbled goat or feta cheese, for garnish

• Roasted and salted pepitas, for garnish

• Coarsely chopped fresh herbs (such as tarragon, basil, mint or parsley), for garnish

• Pita chips, grilled or toasted ciabatta, for garnish

Directions

In a food processor, combine the garbanzo beans, roasted beets, tahini, garlic, cumin, salt and lemon juice. Purée the mixture until smooth.

Check the hummus for flavor and consistency, then drizzle in 2 tablespoons olive oil while the motor is still running. Store covered and refrigerated, up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Transfer the hummus to a serving dish and make a small well in the center. Garnish the hummus with additional oil, crumbled cheese, pepitas and herbs. Serve with pita chips or ciabatta.

Nutrition information per serving of ¼ cup:

Calories 80 Fat 5 g Sodium 290 mg

Carbohydrates 8 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 fat.

Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Makes 3 1/2 cups.

Note: Adapted from a recipe provided by chef Sean Lowenthal, owner of Little Beast restaurant in Eagle Rock, Calif.

• 1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for sautéing, divided

• 1 sweet onion, preferably Vidalia, diced

• 1 (12-oz.) can cannellini beans, strained and rinsed

• 1 (12-oz.) can black-eyed peas, strained and rinsed

• 2 tbsp. tahini paste

• 1 large garlic clove

• 2 tsp. onion powder

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• Salt and freshly ground pepper

• Hoppin' John Salsa (see recipe)

Directions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high until hot. Add enough oil to thinly coat the base of the pan, and then add the onion. Sauté the onion until caramelized, eight to 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and set aside.

Combine the beans, black-eyed peas, tahini, garlic, onion powder and garlic powder in the bowl of a food processor. Purée the ingredients while slowly incorporating 1/2 cup oil. If the hummus is too thick, adjust the consistency as needed with water while the motor is running. Taste and season with 1 teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper, or as desired. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days. Serve with Hoppin' John Salsa.

Nutrition information per serving of 4 tablespoons:

Calories 135 Fat 10 g Sodium 250 mg

Carbohydrates 9 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 2 fat.

Hoppin' John Salsa

Makes 2 cups.

Note: From Little Beast restaurant in Eagle Rock, Calif.

• 1 (12-oz.) can black-eyed peas, strained and rinsed

• 1 red bell pepper cored and very finely diced

• 1/2 red onion, very finely diced

• 1 jalapeño, very finely diced

• 1 large garlic clove, very finely grated ( a Microplane works well)

• 2 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/4 tsp. ground coriander

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley

• Juice of 1 lemon

• Juice of 1 lime

• 1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

• 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

• Kosher salt, to taste

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the black-eyed peas, bell pepper, onion, jalapeño, garlic, oregano, coriander, parsley, lemon and lime juice.

In a separate bowl, slowly whisk the oil into the vinegar to create a vinaigrette. Season the vinaigrette with the black pepper and 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste. Pour the vinaigrette in with the salsa ingredients, taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Store covered and refrigerated, up to 4 days.

Nutrition information per serving of 2 tablespoons:

Calories 85 Fat 7 g Sodium 40 mg

Carbohydrates 5 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: xx milk, 1 vegetable, 1 ½ fat.

Hummus Masabacha

Makes a generous 2 cups.

Note: The garbanzo beans need to soak overnight. Adapted from a recipe by Ori Menashe, chef and co-owner of Bavel in Los Angeles.

• 1 1/4 c. small garbanzo beans

• 1 tbsp. baking soda, divided

• 1 tbsp. coarsely chopped parsley

• 1 1/4 tbsp. very finely grated garlic (a Microplane works well)

• 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• Generous 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, or to taste

• 1/2 c. tahini

Directions

To prepare garbanzo beans: In a deep bowl, cover the garbanzo beans with 3 cups of water and 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda. Soak overnight, and up to 24 hours. The next day, rinse the beans well.

In a large pot, combine the garbanzos with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda. Toast the garbanzos over low heat until the skins start to fall off, eight to 10 minutes.

Add 5 cups water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and, using a small strainer, skim the foam and skins that rise to the surface. Cook the garbanzos until tender, 35 to 45 minutes, then remove from heat. Leave the garbanzos in the liquid for 10 minutes before straining. This makes approximately 3 cups cooked garbanzos. The garbanzos can be made up to a few days in advance; cover and refrigerate to store.

To prepare hummus: In a large mortar, combine the parsley, garlic and salt, and smash using a pestle to combine. Add the lemon juice and set aside for 2 minutes, then add the garbanzos, tahini and 1/3 cup water.

Using the pestle in a circular motion, whip the contents until combined. Store covered and refrigerated, up to 3 days.

Nutrition information per serving of ¼ cup:

Calories 195 Fat 10 g Sodium 405 mg

Carbohydrates 21 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 8 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, ½ medium-fat protein, 1½ fat.