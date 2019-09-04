Asian Cucumber Salad

Serves 4.

Note: Any variety of garden variety of cucumbers will work nicely in this salad. Here, we included lemon cucumbers for color and taste. If you're using the garden type cukes, slit them lengthwise and scoop out the seeds with a spoon. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 medium cucumbers or 3 to 4 smaller Kirby cucumbers

• 1/4 c. diced red onion

• 1/4 c. rice vinegar

• 1 tsp. honey

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• 1/4 c. finely chopped cilantro

Directions

Cut the cucumbers into 1/2-inch pieces and place them in a medium bowl with the diced red onion.

In a small jar with a lid, shake together the vinegar and honey and toss with the cucumbers. Season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes, to taste. Toss in the cilantro. Serve cold.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 25 Fat 0 g

Sodium 4 mg Carbohydrates 6 g

Saturated fat 0 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable.