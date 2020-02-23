MINNEAPOLIS
Shakia Chanelle Danae McDavid, as surety for Beltine Remarketing LLC, KIA LLC and McDavid Inc., doing business as Just Hair USA, 17637 69th Place N., Maple Grove; filed Feb. 17, 20-40458; Chap. 7; assets, $13,842; liabilities, $245,920.
Frederick Henry Ulven, doing business as Ulven Hardware LLC, Rose Creek, Minn; filed Feb. 19, 20-30455; Chap. 7; assets, $444,359; liabilities $627,706.
ST. PAUL
Richland Farms Partnership, Lake Benton, Minn., filed Feb. 19, 20-30452; Chap. 12; no schedules filed. Lisa Sixta, partner.
Kylian Lynn Wassman, as surety for Wassman Plumbing & Heating LLC, Mankato, Minn.; filed Feb. 20, 20-30476; Chap. 7; assets, $299,716; liabilities, $1,128,165.
