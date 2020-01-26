MINNEAPOLIS

RTX Solutions LLC, 6987 Kenmare Dr., Bloomington; filed Jan. 20, 20-40149; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Brian E. Seyller, chief executive.

Jonathan Daniel Hunt, as surety for Al Vento Inc. and Al Vento Catering Inc., 5637 S. Standish Av., Minneapolis; filed Jan. 22, 20-40182; Chap. 7; assets, $276,230; liabilities, $337,149.

ST. PAUL

Athena Julie Ziegler, formerly doing business as Sprouted Minds Inc., Rochester, Minn.; filed Jan. 17, 2020; Chap. 7; filed 20-30139; Chap. 7; assets, $33,882; liabilities, $69,267.

Barley John’s Inc., 781 SW. Old Hwy. 8, New Brighton; filed Jan. 20, 20-30154; no schedules filed. Laura Subak, president and chief operating officer.

Amanda Zachary Freed, doing business as Range of Motion LLC, 1775 Thury Court, White Bear Lake; filed Jan. 20, 20-30159; Chap. 7; assets, $48,908; liabilities, $73,096.