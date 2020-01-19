MINNEAPOLIS
Peter Anthony McNiff, as surety for Watershed Publishing Inc., Pinpoint Marketing and McNiff Management, 4621 S. Washburn Av., Minneapolis; filed Jan. 16, 20-40130; Chap. 7; assets, $16,985; liabilities, $462,282.
ST. PAUL
Gary Dennis Wingert and Karissa Lynn Wingert, also known as Wingert Farms, Dover, Minn.; filed Jan. 16, 20-30129; Chap. 7; assets, $42,249; liabilities, $44,952.
