MINNEAPOLIS
Neil Allen Blanchard and Debora Kay Blanchard, as surety for Advanced Business Solutions LLC, doing business as Profit Pros, 1010 Lake St. NE., Hopkins; filed Dec. 10, 19-43721; Chap. 7; assets, $27,444; liabilities, $680,530.
ST. PAUL
David Lee Hasbrouck, as surety for Hasbrouck of Rosemount Inc. and Hasbrouck Holdings LLC, and Beverly Doris Hasbrouck, 2104 Greenway Av., Shakopee; filed Dec. 9, 19-33813; Chap. 7; assets, $567,024; liabilities, $1,295,849.
